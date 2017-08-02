William Hill PLC (WMH.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - WILLIAM HILL PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 4 PERCENT TO 4.26 PENCEPER SHARE.HY UK SPORTSBOOK AMOUNTS WAGERED +13% AND UK GAMING NET REVENUE +9%.H1 NET REVENUE AT 837 MILLION STG VERSUS 814.4 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO.HY RETAIL AMOUNTS WAGERED +2% AND GAMING NET REVENUE +3%.ON TRACK TO DELIVER £40M OF ANNUALISED EFFICIENCY SAVINGS BY YEAR-END.H1 OPERATING PROFIT AT 129.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 131.1 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 4% TO 4.26P PER SHARE.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 93.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 100.7 MILLION STG A YEAR AGO."CONFIDENT ABOUT DELIVERING A GOOD OUTTURN IN 2017 AND BEYOND".

May 9 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc ::Trading statement.Announces a trading update for unaudited 17 weeks to 25 april 2017.Growth in wagering and net revenue across all four divisions.Online sportsbook amounts wagered up 9% and gaming net revenue up 8% following product improvements.Retail sportsbook amounts wagered up 2% and gaming net revenue up 4%.On track to deliver annualised £40m of cost efficiencies, largely for reinvestment, by end of 2017.In line with market expectations for 2017 assuming normalised margins."It has been a positive start to year for William Hill across board" - ceo."overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017 at this early stage in year." - ceo.

William Hill Plc : William Hill appoints Ruth Prior as CFO . Ruth Prior will be appointed chief financial officer (cfo), effective later in year .Ruth is currently chief operating officer (coo) and was previously deputy cfo of worldpay.

William Hill Plc :Philip Bowcock appointed CEO of William Hill.

William Hill Plc : Total dividend 12.5 penceper share . FY group net revenue up 1 pct to 1,603.8 mln stg . FY adjusted operating profit 1 of 261.5 mln stg in line with revised guidance . full-year dividend maintained at 12.5p per share . For seven weeks to Feb. 14 , positive trends in amounts wagered in all four divisions, including encouraging improvement in online . Online's UK business is now delivering sustained growth- CEO . For seven weeks to Feb. 14, UK sportsbook wagering up 10 pct and UK gaming net revenue up 8 pct . Looking forward, co is expanding product range, increasing marketing investment .Expect performance to continue to improve during 2017.

William Hill Plc : Trading statement . In nine weeks since trading statement on 14 november 2016, wagering trends continued in line with those previously reported . Gross win margins were below expectations, in large part due to unfavourable football and horseracing results impacting sector during december. . As a result, group's full-year operating profit 1 for 2016 was c£260m, at bottom end of our guided £260-280m range. . All four divisions saw customer-friendly results at back end of year, which translated into profits being c£20m below our prior expectations .With key underlying trends continuing to be positive, recent run of sporting results have not changed our confidence in a better performance in 2017.".

Amaya Inc : Amaya has been undertaking a review of its strategic alternatives since february 2016 . Discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached . Boards of William Hill PLC, Amaya Inc note recent press speculation and confirm that they are in discussions regarding potential all share merger . Board of William Hill evaluating options to accelerate William Hill's strategy of increasing diversification . Potential merger would be consistent with strategic objectives of both William Hill and Amaya . Potential merger would be classified as a reverse takeover . Citigroup global markets limited is acting as financial adviser to William Hill .Barclays Bank Plc is acting exclusively for Amaya.

William Hill Plc : Statement regarding 888 and rank group withdrawal . Consortium is bound by restrictions of takeover code . Had a good start to second half of year and board now expects operating profit 1 for 2016 to be at top end of previously guided £260-280m range .Management believe there are opportunities to benefit from increased efficiencies in certain areas of business.

Rank Group Plc : Will announce FY results on Tuesday, Aug. 23 2016, rather than on Thursday, Aug. 18 2016 as previously announced .Delay is a consequence of continuing developments in interest expressed by Rank and 888 Holdings Plc in acquiring William Hill Plc.

Rank Group Plc : Confirm that on 14 August 2016 they submitted an improved non-binding proposal to board of William Hill regarding a possible combination of 888, Rank and William Hill . 888 and Rank believe that there is potential to identify additional upside in both quantum and timing of cost synergies, plus substantial cost synergies, through constructive engagement . Total capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders based on terms of improved proposal would be 52 pence per William Hill share . Value of improved proposal of 394 pence for each William Hill share does not take into consideration capitalised value of cost synergies to William Hill shareholders of 52 pence per william hill share .888 and Rank would welcome opportunity to engage with board of William Hill with goal of consummating a recommended transaction..