Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

WMT.N on New York Stock Exchange

87.44USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.04 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$86.40
Open
$86.60
Day's High
$87.45
Day's Low
$86.28
Volume
2,512,463
Avg. Vol
2,705,471
52-wk High
$87.45
52-wk Low
$65.29

Walmart says on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 02:39pm EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc :CEO at investor meeting- "in future, think we can stock some of our customers' homes like we stock our stores" ‍​.CEO at investor meeting- think vast majority of grocery shopping will be done in stores for a long time to come‍​.Executive- expect us ecommerce growth to slow a little to overlap Jet.com acquisition for this year, but to be about 40 percent.CFO - instituting a zero-based budgeting system in different parts of organization.Redesigning website and delivery boxes to be more modern.Over next couple of yrs, will see smartcart technology on jet.com migrating to walmart.com.Attracting more premium brands to Jet.com, positioning it as being more geared towards urbane, affluent millennials.Launching new memebership signup process this year, new process takes about 40 seconds.Narrowing our target member, "attempted to serve too many types of small retailers".95 percent of purchases happening are for home.Have nearly 50 pickup towers in stores, on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays.  Full Article

Wal-Mart reiterates fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:30am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc ::Wal-Mart Stores Inc says reiterates fiscal year 2018 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.18 to $4.28, or adjusted EPS guidance of $4.30 to $4.40.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says for fiscal year 2019, expects EPS to increase about 5 percent compared with fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says announcing new $20 billion share repurchase program to replace its existing authorization.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to utilize new share buyback authorization over an approximate two-year period.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says fiscal 2019 consolidated net sales are expected to grow at or above 3 percent.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says anticipates sales growth at Walmart U.S. e-Commerce to be about 40 percent for fiscal 2019.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects capital expenditures to be approximately $11 billion for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.Wal-Mart says expects global unit growth of about 280, including new, expanded, relocated units, for each of fiscal years 2018 and 2019.Wal-Mart Stores Inc says expects to add 1,000 online grocery locations in Walmart U.S. In fiscal 2019.Wal-Mart says Walmart International expects to open about 255 new stores with focus in markets like Mexico and China for 2018 and 2019.  Full Article

Wal-Mart- Commenced cash tender offer for up to $8.5 bln
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 05:11pm EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc :Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announces cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities.Walmart - ‍ has commenced a cash tender offer for up to $8.5 billion aggregate purchase price​.Walmart - ‍tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017​.  Full Article

‍Walmart Canada announces launch of its online grocery pickup service​
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 08:12am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ‍Walmart Canada :‍Walmart Canada announces launch of its online grocery pickup service​.  Full Article

Walmart provides hurricane Irma facility closure information
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 02:32pm EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc ::Walmart says due to hurricane Irma's impact on Florida, some facilities will close or adjust hours of operation‍​.  Full Article

Walmart to open 1,000th online grocery pickup location on Sept. 7
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 12:11pm EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc ::Walmart to open its 1,000th online grocery pickup location on Thursday, Sept. 7.  Full Article

Asda to cut hundreds of head office jobs - the Independent
Wednesday, 6 Sep 2017 11:12am EDT 

Sept 6 (Reuters) - :Asda to cut hundreds of head office jobs - Independent.  Full Article

Walmart expands global online marketplace to Walmart Canada's flagship online store
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 06:01am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Wal-mart Stores Inc :‍walmart Canada - Walmart announced expansion of its global online marketplace to Walmart Canada's flagship online store, walmart.ca​.  Full Article

Massmart records H1 HEPS of 151.8 cents
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 11:21pm EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd :H1 HEADLINE EPS 151.8 CENTS VERSUS 148.2 CENTS A YEAR AGO.H1 HEADLINE EARNINGS 328.6 MILLION RAND VERSUS 320.6 MILLION RAND A YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 42.63 BILLION RAND VERSUS 42.47 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 483.0 MILLION RAND VERSUS 539.9 MILLION RAND YEAR AGO.LIKELY THAT SALES GROWTH MAY IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN SECOND HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO FIRST HALF.GROSS INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF 76.00 CENTS PER SHARE, IN RESPECT OF THE PERIOD ENDED 25 JUNE 2017 HAS BEEN DECLARED.  Full Article

Wal-Mart to enter voice-shopping market via Google platform
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 06:42am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc ::Google enters partnership with Walmart to bring users products that can be bought through Google Home or the Google Express website or app.  Full Article

