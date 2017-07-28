George Weston Ltd (WN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

George Weston Q2 earnings per share $1.23

July 28 (Reuters) - George Weston Ltd ::George Weston Ltd qtrly sales $11.44 billion versus $11.1 billion .George Weston Limited reports second quarter 2017 results.George Weston Ltd qtrly earnings per share $1.23.George Weston Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.67.Q2 revenue view c$11.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view c$1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

George Weston Limited reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.83

May 9 (Reuters) - George Weston Ltd : :George weston limited reports 2017 first quarter results and announces a 3.4pct increase to quarterly common share dividend(2).Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.42.Q1 earnings per share C$0.83.George Weston Ltd - expects adjusted ebitda in 2017 to be essentially flat when compared to 2016.George Weston Ltd - expects to make capital investments of approximately $250 million in 2017 related to growth, regulatory and maintenance.George Weston Ltd qtrly sales $10,800 million, flat from last year.Q1 earnings per share view C$1.43, revenue view c$10.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.George Weston Ltd - in Q1 of 2017, weston foods recorded restructuring and other charges of $9 million.George Weston Ltd - for 2017, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at loblaw.

George Weston reports Q4 earnings per share $0.64

George Weston Ltd : Qtrly net earnings available to common shareholders was $0.64 per common share . George Weston Limited reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of company $1.59 per common share . Qtrly earnings per share $0.64 . Qtrly sales $11.52 million versus $11.25 million . For 2017, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at Loblaw .Loblaw expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures in 2017.

George Weston Ltd reports Q3 earnings per share of C $1.97

George Weston Ltd: George Weston Limited reports 2016 third quarter results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C $2.06 . Q3 earnings per share C $1.97 . Qtrly sales $14,605 million versus $14,386 million . Now expects to make capital investments in Weston foods of approximately $210 million in 2016 compared to $275 million previously stated . Weston foods took restructuring charges in quarter relating to plans to close manufacturing facilities in Canada and U.S. . Weston foods sees increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 when compared to 2015 . Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment for 2016 . Q3 revenue view C $14.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .For 2016, Loblaw expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures including $1.0 billion in its retail segment.

George Weston posts Q1 earnings of $0.29/share

George Weston Ltd : George Weston Limited reports 2016 first quarter results and announces a 3.5% increase to quarterly common share dividend . Q1 earnings per share $0.29 . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 . Q1 sales $ 10.80 billion versus $10.41 billion . Q1 earnings per share view c$1.29, revenue view c$10.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Announces $0.44 per common share dividend declared . George Weston Ltd sees sales growth generated by new capacity and productivity improvements to drive an increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 . Expects to make capital investments of approximately $300 million in 2016. . Increase in adjusted EBITDA expected to be greater in second half of year as new plant capacity and capability come on-line . In 2016, Loblaw expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment . In 2016, Loblaw expects to grow adjusted net earnings; invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures .For 2016, company expects growth in net earnings to be driven by an increase in net earnings at Loblaw.