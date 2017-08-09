Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit rises

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wonderla Holidays Ltd :June quarter net profit 259.6 million rupees versus 224.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 1.05 billion rupees versus 904.3 million rupees year ago.

Wonderla Holidays plans to start a park in Chennai

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : Says to start park in Chennai with estimated project cost of about 3.5 billion rupees . Says project is at concept stage .Says still engaged in talks for buying the required land parcel.

Wonderla Holidays appoints N. Nandakumar as CFO

Wonderla Holidays Ltd :Says have appointed N. Nandakumar as chief financial officer (CFO).

Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit falls

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : June-quarter net profit 224.6 million rupees versus 280.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 888.7 million rupees versus 672.1 million rupees last year .

Wonderla Holidays March-qtr profit rises

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : March-quarter net profit 75.7 million rupees versus 65.9 million rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 445 million rupees versus 364.6 million rupees last year .

Wonderla Holidays Ltd declares interim dividend

Wonderla Holidays Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (15%) per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each and the same shall be paid from March 21, 2016 onwards.