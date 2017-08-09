Edition:
Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)

WOHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs367.00
Open
Rs370.00
Day's High
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs360.20
Volume
4,988
Avg. Vol
23,236
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs316.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wonderla Holidays Ltd :June quarter net profit 259.6 million rupees versus 224.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 1.05 billion rupees versus 904.3 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays plans to start a park in Chennai
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 03:44am EDT 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : Says to start park in Chennai with estimated project cost of about 3.5 billion rupees . Says project is at concept stage .Says still engaged in talks for buying the required land parcel.  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays appoints N. Nandakumar as CFO
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 07:47am EDT 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd :Says have appointed N. Nandakumar as chief financial officer (CFO).  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 04:57am EDT 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : June-quarter net profit 224.6 million rupees versus 280.4 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 888.7 million rupees versus 672.1 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 06:02am EDT 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd : March-quarter net profit 75.7 million rupees versus 65.9 million rupees last year . March-quarter total income from operations 445 million rupees versus 364.6 million rupees last year .  Full Article

Wonderla Holidays Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 04:53am EST 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (15%) per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each and the same shall be paid from March 21, 2016 onwards.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

