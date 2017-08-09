Wonderla Holidays Ltd (WOHL.NS)
367.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.45 (+0.12%)
Rs367.00
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Rs360.20
4,988
23,236
Rs412.00
Rs316.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit rises
Wonderla Holidays plans to start a park in Chennai
Wonderla Holidays appoints N. Nandakumar as CFO
Wonderla Holidays June-qtr profit falls
Wonderla Holidays March-qtr profit rises
Wonderla Holidays Ltd declares interim dividend
Wonderla Holidays Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (15%) per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each and the same shall be paid from March 21, 2016 onwards. Full Article
* June quarter net profit 259.6 million rupees versus 224.5 million rupees year ago