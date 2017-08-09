Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldpay Group says guidance for medium-term net revenue growth remains unchanged

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc :HY REVENUE 2,509.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,135.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 93.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 58.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY NET REVENUE 600.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 539.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.8 PENCE PER SHARE MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 168.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.GROUP'S GUIDANCE FOR MEDIUM-TERM NET REVENUE GROWTH REMAINS UNCHANGED.HY TRANSACTION VALUE 241.4 BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 217.1 BILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY DILUTED EPS 4.7 PENCE.

Investor Forum has held series of talks with Worldpay over the terms of its 9 bln stg sale to Vantiv - Sky News

Aug 3 (Reuters) - :Investor Forum has held a series of talks with Worldpay over the terms of its 9 billion stg sale to Vantiv of the U.S. - Sky News, citing sources.

Worldpay says approached for potential deal by Vantiv, JPMorgan

July 4 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc ::Possible offer for Worldpay.Confirms that it has received preliminary approaches from Vantiv, Inc ("Vantiv") and JPMorgan Chase Bank ("JPMorgan") in relation to potential acquisition.

William hill says appoints Ruth Prior as CFO

William Hill Plc : William Hill appoints Ruth Prior as CFO . Ruth Prior will be appointed chief financial officer (cfo), effective later in year .Ruth is currently chief operating officer (coo) and was previously deputy cfo of worldpay.

Worldpay reports FY transactions of 14.9 bln vs. 13.1 bln

Worldpay Group Plc - : FY number of transaction of 14.9 billion versus 13.1 billion in 2015 . FY transaction value of 451.1 billion pounds versus 404.2 billion pounds in 2015 . FY revenue 4.54 billion pounds versus 3.96 billion pounds in 2015 . FY underlying EBITDA 467.6 million pounds versus 406.1 million pounds in 2015 . Expect modest underlying EBITDA margin improvement in H2 2017 with full year benefit in 2018 . Medium-term guidance unchanged; continue to expect net revenue to grow of 9-11 percent CAGR .Recommending payment of a final dividend of 1.35 pence per ordinary share, making a total dividend for 2016 financial year of 2.00 pence.

Worldpay Group says Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A sells stake in co

Worldpay Group Plc : Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A announces it has sold 214 million ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 282.75 pence/share .Placing raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 606 million stg.

Worldpay Group names Peter Jackson head of Worldpay UK

Worldpay Group Plc :Peter Jackson appointed Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay UK.

Worldpay share placing books are covered: bookmaker

Bookmaekr : Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered Further company coverage: [WPG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Worldpay says bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Bookrunner says share offering price guidance in range of 282P-285P

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says price guidance of 282p-285p; books covered throughout that range Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).