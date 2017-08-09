Edition:
United States

Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.60 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
402.40
Open
404.00
Day's High
405.90
Day's Low
401.40
Volume
8,824,725
Avg. Vol
13,742,273
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldpay Group says guidance for medium-term net revenue growth remains unchanged
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc :HY REVENUE 2,509.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,135.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 93.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 58.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY NET REVENUE 600.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 539.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.8 PENCE PER SHARE MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 168.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.GROUP'S GUIDANCE FOR MEDIUM-TERM NET REVENUE GROWTH REMAINS UNCHANGED.HY TRANSACTION VALUE 241.4 BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 217.1 BILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY DILUTED EPS 4.7 PENCE.  Full Article

Investor Forum has held series of talks with Worldpay over the terms of its 9 bln stg sale to Vantiv - Sky News
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 07:12am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - :Investor Forum has held a series of talks with Worldpay over the terms of its 9 billion stg sale to Vantiv of the U.S. - Sky News, citing sources.  Full Article

Worldpay says approached for potential deal by Vantiv, JPMorgan
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 04:24am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc ::Possible offer for Worldpay.Confirms that it has received preliminary approaches from Vantiv, Inc ("Vantiv") and JPMorgan Chase Bank ("JPMorgan") in relation to potential acquisition.  Full Article

William hill says appoints Ruth Prior as CFO
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 02:00am EDT 

William Hill Plc : William Hill appoints Ruth Prior as CFO . Ruth Prior will be appointed chief financial officer (cfo), effective later in year .Ruth is currently chief operating officer (coo) and was previously deputy cfo of worldpay.  Full Article

Worldpay reports FY transactions of 14.9 bln vs. 13.1 bln
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 02:46am EST 

Worldpay Group Plc - : FY number of transaction of 14.9 billion versus 13.1 billion in 2015 . FY transaction value of 451.1 billion pounds versus 404.2 billion pounds in 2015 . FY revenue 4.54 billion pounds versus 3.96 billion pounds in 2015 . FY underlying EBITDA 467.6 million pounds versus 406.1 million pounds in 2015 . Expect modest underlying EBITDA margin improvement in H2 2017 with full year benefit in 2018 . Medium-term guidance unchanged; continue to expect net revenue to grow of 9-11 percent CAGR .Recommending payment of a final dividend of 1.35 pence per ordinary share, making a total dividend for 2016 financial year of 2.00 pence.  Full Article

Worldpay Group says Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A sells stake in co
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 02:12am EST 

Worldpay Group Plc : Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A announces it has sold 214 million ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 282.75 pence/share .Placing raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of approximately 606 million stg.  Full Article

Worldpay Group names Peter Jackson head of Worldpay UK
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Worldpay Group Plc :Peter Jackson appointed Chief Executive Officer of Worldpay UK.  Full Article

Worldpay share placing books are covered: bookmaker
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 12:32pm EST 

Bookmaekr : Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered Further company coverage: [WPG.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).  Full Article

Worldpay says bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 03:10pm EDT 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says upsized deal size by 50m to 350m shares ; orders below 282p per share are likely to miss the transaction Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Bookrunner says share offering price guidance in range of 282P-285P
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 01:55pm EDT 

: Worldpay - Bookrunner says price guidance of 282p-285p; books covered throughout that range Further company coverage: [WPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Worldpay Group PLC News

BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace

* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor

» More WPG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials