Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)

Winpak reports Q2 2017 EPS of $0.40
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 10:49am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd :Winpak reports 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share $0.40.Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $217.8 million.‍Company remains positive regarding sales volume growth and earnings advancement in second half of 2017​.Capital spending is expected to be between $60 to $70 million for current year.  Full Article

Winpak appoints Olivier Muggli as CEO
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 06:00pm EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd ::Winpak announces the retirement of Bruce Berry and the appointment of Olivier Muggli as his successor to the position of president and CEO.Winpak ltd - appointment of Olivier Muggli effective August 1, 2017.  Full Article

Winpak reports Q1 earnings per share $0.44
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:30pm EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Winpak Ltd :Winpak reports 2017 first quarter results.Q1 revenue rose 15.2 percent to $228.4 million.Q1 earnings per share $0.44.Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $213.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Winpak - Capital spending for 2017 is expected to be lower than "record-high amount achieved in prior year" and is expected to be in range of $55 to $65 million.  Full Article

WINPAK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 05:00pm EST 

Winpak Ltd : WINPAK REPORTS 2016 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 . Q4 REVENUE $215.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $211.2 MILLION . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S .CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $55 MILLION TO $65 MILLION.  Full Article

Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 02:00pm EDT 

Winpak Ltd : Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million . Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago" . Winpak reports second quarter results . Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million . Q2 earnings per share $0.39 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016 .Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications.  Full Article

Winpak Ltd announces dividend declaration
Thursday, 3 Dec 2015 04:27pm EST 

Winpak Ltd:Declares dividend of three cents per share.Payable Jan. 14, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 4.  Full Article

