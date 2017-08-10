Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 earnings per share $0.15

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp :Wheaton Precious Metals announces second quarter results for 2017 and a 43% increase in declared dividend.Q2 earnings per share $0.15.Q2 revenue fell 6 percent to $200 million.Increases quarterly dividend by 43 percent to $0.10per share.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp says attributable production in Q2 2017 of 7.2 million ounces of silver and 78,100 ounces of gold.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp - estimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces.Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $214.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wheaton Precious Metals recommends shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender" offer

June 12 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp ::Wheaton Precious Metals - unsolicited "mini-tender" offer made by TRC Capital to buy about 1.1% of common shares outstanding at CAD$26.75 per share in cash.Wheaton Precious Metals - does not endorse this unsolicited mini-tender offer, recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to offer.

Silver Wheaton announces Q1 earnings per share $0.14

May 9 (Reuters) - Silver Wheaton Corp :Silver Wheaton announces first quarter results for 2017.Q1 earnings per share $0.14.Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $198 million.Company on track to meet or exceed full-year gold production guidance.Attributable production in Q1 of 6.5 million ounces of silver, compared with 7.5 million ounces of silver in q1 2016.Eestimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces.

Silver Wheaton files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln

Silver Wheaton Corp - :Files for mixed shelf of up to $2 billion - sec filing.

Silver Wheaton says Alexco Resources agreed to amend Alexco Silver purchase agreement

Silver Wheaton Corp : Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update . Silver Wheaton - Alexco resources agreed to amend Alexco silver purchase agreement to adjust silver production payment from us$3.90 per ounce of silver .Silver Wheaton - co, units provided guarantee to lenders under Primero Mining Corp's existing revolving credit facility capped at maximum of $81.5 million.

Silver Wheaton declares quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share for 2017

Silver Wheaton Corp - :Declared first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2017 of $0.07 per common share, increase of $0.01 relative to previous quarterly dividend.

Silver Wheaton reports Q4 EPS $0.02

Silver Wheaton Corp - : Silver Wheaton reports record revenue and sales volumes in 2016 and announces proposed name change to Wheaton precious metals . Q4 earnings per share $0.02 . Q4 revenue rose 29 percent to $258 million . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 . Attributable production in Q4 of 7.6 million ounces of silver, 107,300 ounces of gold, versus 10.3 million ounces of silver, 72,400 ounces of gold in Q4 2015 . Says co's estimated attributable production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold . Estimated average annual attributable production over next five years is anticipated to be in line with 2017 production .Company plans to seek shareholder approval to change its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp at its shareholder meeting in May.

Silver Wheaton Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Silver Wheaton Corp : Revenue was $212 million in Q2 of 2016, on sales volume of 7.1 million ounces of silver and 70,800 ounces of gold . Qtrly earnings per share $0.14 . Attributable production in Q2 2016 of 7.6 million ounces of silver and 70,200 ounces of gold .Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $198.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Silver Wheaton revises production guidance

Silver Wheaton Corp : Silver Wheaton Corp says will pay upfront cash consideration of us$800 million for increased gold stream . Intends to use cash on hand together with proceeds available under co's $2 billion revolving credit facility to pay upfront cash payment of us$800 million . In 2016, estimated attributable gold production is now forecast to be 305,000 ounces, up from 265,000 ounces previously . Silver Wheaton increases its gold stream from salobo mine and revises production guidance . Silver Wheaton Corp says its unit has agreed to acquire from unit of Vale S.A. Amount of gold equal to 25% of life of mine gold production from its salobo mine . Silver production in 2016 is now forecast to be approximately 32 million ounces, down slightly from 32.8 million ounces previously guided .Average annual attributable gold production over next 5 yrs anticipated to be about 330,000 ounces of gold a year, up from 260,000 ounces.

Silver wheaton reports Q1 earnings of $0.10 per share

Silver Wheaton Corp : Attributable silver equivalent production in Q1 2016 of 12.7 million ounces compared with 10.3 million ounces in Q1 2015 . Company is on track to realizing its production guidance of 54 million silver equivalence ounces for year . Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $190.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Silver Wheaton sold over 65,000 ounces of gold in a quarter . Qtrly operating cash flows increased 28% and revenues increased 44%, compared with q1 2015 . Q1 earnings per share $0.10 .Q1 revenue $188 million.