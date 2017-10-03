Edition:
United States

WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,373.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

7.00 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
1,366.00
Open
1,370.00
Day's High
1,382.00
Day's Low
1,360.00
Volume
5,497,353
Avg. Vol
5,855,011
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Stanley sells 22.5 mln shares in WPP at 1,350 pence per share ‍​
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 08:28am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MORGAN STANLEY :MORGAN STANLEY COMPLETES THE SALE OF 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP PLC <<>> AT A PRICE OF 1,350 PENCE PER SHARE ‍​.SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON 5 OCTOBER 2017‍​.  Full Article

Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 12:21pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley :MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING.OFFERING IS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO HEDGE MORGAN STANLEY’S EXPOSURE UNDER DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO BY MS WITH ASATSU-DK INC.MORGAN STANLEY IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER.  Full Article

WPP acquires majority stake in Danish digital agency, DIS/PLAY
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - WPP Plc :ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN DANISH DIGITAL AGENCY, DIS/PLAY.  Full Article

WPP acquires independent brand design agency, Design Bridge
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - WPP PLC ::ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED DESIGN BRIDGE LIMITED.  Full Article

WPP agrees to acquire German creative agency group thjnk AG
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 03:00am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::WPP agrees to acquire creative agency group, thjnk AG, in Germany.Thjnk AG will remain an independent brand within WPP Group.As a result of UK's referendum decision to leave European Union, WPP is placing an even greater emphasis on growth in western continental Europe.  Full Article

WPP says many of its businesses experiencing no, mininal disruption from cyber attack
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 05:55am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::Cyber attack update.‍Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems​.‍Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis​.‍Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption​.  Full Article

WPP says investment in Celtra in the US
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 09:07am EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::Invests in digital advertising creative management platform Celtra in US.  Full Article

WPP ‍reports billings for first four months up 7.8 pct at 17.5 bln pounds​
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc :‍Reported billings for first four months up 7.8% at £17.500 billion​.‍Reported revenue for first four months up 15.9% at £4.846 billion, up 0.9% at $6.037 billion, up 5.1% at eur 5.657 billion and flat at ¥680 billion​.‍Constant currency revenue up 3.4%, like-for-like revenue up 0.7%​.‍First four months revenue, net sales and profits well above budget and ahead of last year​.‍Constant currency net debt at 30 april 2017 up £344 million on same date in 2016​.‍United Kingdom, with year-to-date, like-for-like revenue and net sales growth of 5.6% and 5.1% respectively​.‍For remainder of 2017, focus remains on improving revenue and net sales growth​.‍In UK advertising and media investment management, public relations and public affairs and branding & identity businesses, showing stronger growth than Q1​.‍Prospects in United Kingdom are more mixed as possible post-brexit vote scenarios will play out over next two years and uncertainties about outcomes increase​.  Full Article

WPP says Mirum agrees to acquire 3Ti solutions in China
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 04:39am EDT 

WPP Plc : Mirum agrees to acquire 3Ti solutions in china .3Ti will be rebranded as Mirum in China, following completion of acquisition..  Full Article

Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 04:19pm EST 

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - : Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership .Partnered with WPP to operate and develop multiple marketing and communications channels for its retail and wholesale businesses.  Full Article

WPP PLC News

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever

LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

» More WPP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials