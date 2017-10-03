WPP PLC (WPP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Morgan Stanley sells 22.5 mln shares in WPP at 1,350 pence per share ‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - MORGAN STANLEY :MORGAN STANLEY COMPLETES THE SALE OF 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP PLC << >> AT A PRICE OF 1,350 PENCE PER SHARE ‍​.SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON 5 OCTOBER 2017‍​.

Morgan Stanley to sell up to 22.5 mln shares in WPP via accelerated bookbuild

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley :MORGAN STANLEY ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF UP TO 22.5 MILLION SHARES IN WPP BY MEANS OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING.OFFERING IS BEING UNDERTAKEN TO HEDGE MORGAN STANLEY’S EXPOSURE UNDER DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO BY MS WITH ASATSU-DK INC.MORGAN STANLEY IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER.

WPP acquires majority stake in Danish digital agency, DIS/PLAY

Aug 29 (Reuters) - WPP Plc :ACQUIRES MAJORITY STAKE IN DANISH DIGITAL AGENCY, DIS/PLAY.

WPP acquires independent brand design agency, Design Bridge

Aug 23 (Reuters) - WPP PLC ::ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED DESIGN BRIDGE LIMITED.

WPP agrees to acquire German creative agency group thjnk AG

July 13 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::WPP agrees to acquire creative agency group, thjnk AG, in Germany.Thjnk AG will remain an independent brand within WPP Group.As a result of UK's referendum decision to leave European Union, WPP is placing an even greater emphasis on growth in western continental Europe.

WPP says many of its businesses experiencing no, mininal disruption from cyber attack

June 28 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::Cyber attack update.‍Having taken steps to contain attack, priority now is to return to normal operations as soon as possible while protecting our systems​.‍Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis​.‍Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption​.

WPP says investment in Celtra in the US

June 21 (Reuters) - WPP Plc ::Invests in digital advertising creative management platform Celtra in US.

WPP ‍reports billings for first four months up 7.8 pct at 17.5 bln pounds​

June 7 (Reuters) - Wpp Plc :‍Reported billings for first four months up 7.8% at £17.500 billion​.‍Reported revenue for first four months up 15.9% at £4.846 billion, up 0.9% at $6.037 billion, up 5.1% at eur 5.657 billion and flat at ¥680 billion​.‍Constant currency revenue up 3.4%, like-for-like revenue up 0.7%​.‍First four months revenue, net sales and profits well above budget and ahead of last year​.‍Constant currency net debt at 30 april 2017 up £344 million on same date in 2016​.‍United Kingdom, with year-to-date, like-for-like revenue and net sales growth of 5.6% and 5.1% respectively​.‍For remainder of 2017, focus remains on improving revenue and net sales growth​.‍In UK advertising and media investment management, public relations and public affairs and branding & identity businesses, showing stronger growth than Q1​.‍Prospects in United Kingdom are more mixed as possible post-brexit vote scenarios will play out over next two years and uncertainties about outcomes increase​.

WPP says Mirum agrees to acquire 3Ti solutions in China

WPP Plc : Mirum agrees to acquire 3Ti solutions in china .3Ti will be rebranded as Mirum in China, following completion of acquisition..

Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - : Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP announce global marketing and communications partnership .Partnered with WPP to operate and develop multiple marketing and communications channels for its retail and wholesale businesses.