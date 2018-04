Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wirtualna Polska Holding FY Net Profit Down At 35.3 Mln Zlotys

March 16 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::FY NET PROFIT 35.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 465.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 415.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA 129.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Increases Stake In Domodi To 86 Pct

March 16 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING (WPH) ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ALONG WITH ITS UNIT, WIRTUALNA POLSKA MEDIA (WPM), IT SIGNED AN ANNEX TO AGREEMENT WITH PARTNERS OF DOMODI SP. Z O.O. AND AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SHARES.AS PART OF THE AGREEMENT, IT ACQUIRES 918 SHARES REPRESENTING 35 PCT IN DOMODI SHARE CAPITAL FOR 85.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.BEFORE THE TRANSACTION, WPM OWNED 51 PERCENT IN DOMODI, WPH AND ITS UNITS OWN 86 PERCENT IN DOMODI FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION .IT WILL PAY FOR THE SHARES WITH A LOAN FROM WPM ABOUT WHICH CO INFORMED IN DEC. 2017 nFWN1OC0TG.THE COMPANY ALSO HAS A RIGHT TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING 14 PCT STAKE OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS, WITH THE FIRST POSSIBILITY TO EXERCISE THE OPTION AFTER THE END OF 2018.PRELIMINARY DISCOUNTED VALUE OF THE OPTION FOR THE REMAINING STAKE IN DOMODI IS ABOUT 36 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Q3 net profit up at 12.7 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::Q3 REVENUE 113.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 103.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 12.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 9.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Wirtualna Polska Holding: chairman in talks to sell 56,000 co's shares

Sept 18 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::SAID ON SUNDAY THAT THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, JAROSLAW MIKOS, STARTED TALKS WITH SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSONS PERFORMING MANAGEMENT DUTIES IN THE COMPANY TO SELL 56,000 COMPANY'S SHARE.JAROSLAW MIKOS INFORMED THAT SHARES SALE TRANSACTION IS NOT MOTIVATED BY COMPANY'S ACTIVITY.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Q2 net profit down at 12.8 mln zlotys

Aug 29 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::Q2 REVENUE 110.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 100.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 EBITDA 34.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 21.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT 12.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .

WP Holidng unit signs deal involving purchase of 6.31 pct in eSky.pl

June 9 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA :SAYS ‍ITS UNIT GRUPA WIRTUALNA POLSKA S.A SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT INVOLVING PURCHASE OF 6.31 PERCENT​ IN ESKY.PL AT 15.6 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.

Wirtualna Polska Holding Q1 net profit slumps to 1.6 mln zlotys

May 16 (Reuters) - WIRTUALNA POLSKA HOLDING SA ::Q1 EBITDA 20.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 24.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 7.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 103.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 88.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.IN Q1 THE RESULTS WERE INFLUENCED BY DEVELOPMENT OF THE WP TELEVISION LAUNCHED IN DEC. 2016.EXPENDITURES INCURRED IN CURRENT PERIOD FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF WP TELEVISION OUTWEIGH GENERATED REVENUE.

WP Holding plans FY div of 1.1 zloty per share

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding) : Its management decided to recommend an FY 2016 dividend of 1.1 zloty per share, 31.7 million zlotys ($8.04 million) in total . Shareholders to vote on the proposal on April 26 .In Dec. the management said it would propose the annual dividend at a level of above 1 zloty [nRSD4DhY4p.

WP Holding Q4 adjusted EBITDA rises to 36.9 mln zlotys

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding) : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue ​of 415.1 million zlotys ($102.14 million)versus 325.6 million zlotys a year ago . FY net profit was 53.8 million ​zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA was 132.2 million zlotys versus 107.8 million zlotys a year earlier . Q4 revenue was 123.0 million zlotys versus 102.1 million zlotys a year ago . Q4 net profit was 23.4 million ​zlotys versus loss of 1.1 million zlotys a year ago .Q4 adjusted EBITDA was 36.9 million zlotys versus 33.4 million zlotys a year earlier.

One-offs to increase WP Holding's net profit by 8 mln zlotys

Wirtualna Polska Holding SA (WP Holding) : Said on Friday that it resolved to revaluate an option to buy a remaining minority stake in a unit, increasing the valuation of the option by 47.0 million zlotys . The above will lower the company's FY 2016 net profit . The company will also recognise a 55 million zloty ($13.52 million) deffered tax asset in its FY 2016 financial results .The above is related to the sale of all the company's shares in WP Shopping Sp. z o.o. in Dec. and incurred tax loss of 378.0 million zlotys on that transaction.