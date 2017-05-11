Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)
4.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.18 (-3.86%)
$4.66
$4.67
$4.75
$4.48
228,253
162,730
$5.11
$1.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Westport Fuel Systems Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
May 11 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc
Westport Fuel Systems announces signing of agreement to sell its APU assets for USD$70 mln
April 17 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc
Peter Yu reports 7.33 pct stake in Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc
Westport Fuel Systems Q4 loss per share $0.43
Westport Fuel Systems Inc
Westport Fuel to supply petroleum gas for Honda civic cars
Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems qtrly earnings per basic share $0.05
Westport Fuel Systems Inc : New leadership team has initiated a review of company's entire portfolio of products and technologies . Qtrly earnings per basic share of $0.05 . Sale of assets in plymouth, michigan expected to reduce annual operating expenses by over $9.0 million . Consolidated revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 were $44.4 million compared with $27.8 million for same period last year . Plans to complete consolidation of plymouth, michigan corporate functions no later than end of q3 2016 .In q2 of 2016, sold a portion of its economic interest in weichai westport inc to cartesian for an upfront payment of $6.3 million. Full Article
Westport Fuel Systems appoints Nancy Gougarty as CEO
Westport Fuel Systems Inc
Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems
Westport Innovations Inc
Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport
Fuel Systems Solutions Inc
Fuel Systems Solutions says ISS recommended stockholders vote for merger
Fuel Systems Solutions Inc
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems to repay existing 9 pct debentures at maturity
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc says terminated tender offer for Westport Fuel Systems 9% unsecured subordinated non-convertible debentures