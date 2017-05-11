Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Westport Fuel Systems Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

May 11 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc ::Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations.Q1 revenue $60 million versus $24 million.Qtrly consolidated revenue $60 million versus $24 million.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Westport Fuel Systems announces signing of agreement to sell its APU assets for USD$70 mln

April 17 (Reuters) - Westport Fuel Systems Inc ::Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million.Westport Fuel Systems Inc - J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor for Westport Fuel Systems on transaction..Westport Fuel Systems Inc - transaction is expected to close within a few weeks.

Peter Yu reports 7.33 pct stake in Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : Peter Yu reports a 7.33 percent stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc as of April 2, 2017 - sec filing .Peter Yu- Pangaea entities intend to participate in, influence affairs of Westport Fuel Systems by exercise of rights to appoint director to co's board.

Westport Fuel Systems Q4 loss per share $0.43

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : Q4 loss per share $0.43 . Q4 revenue $80.4 million versus $25.1 million .Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $74.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Westport Fuel to supply petroleum gas for Honda civic cars

Westport Fuel Systems : Westport Fuel Systems announces supply agreement with Honda Turkey .Signing of multi-year agreement to supply liquefied petroleum gas for new Civic ECO model that will be launched in October 2016.

Westport Fuel Systems qtrly earnings per basic share $0.05

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : New leadership team has initiated a review of company's entire portfolio of products and technologies . Qtrly earnings per basic share of $0.05 . Sale of assets in plymouth, michigan expected to reduce annual operating expenses by over $9.0 million . Consolidated revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 were $44.4 million compared with $27.8 million for same period last year . Plans to complete consolidation of plymouth, michigan corporate functions no later than end of q3 2016 .In q2 of 2016, sold a portion of its economic interest in weichai westport inc to cartesian for an upfront payment of $6.3 million.

Westport Fuel Systems appoints Nancy Gougarty as CEO

Westport Fuel Systems Inc : Westport Fuel Systems announces new CEO . Announce appointment of Nancy Gougarty as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately . David Demers, Westport's current CEO, is retiring from company .In addition to her role as CEO, Gougarty will join Westport board of directors as Demers steps down from board.

Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems

Westport Innovations Inc : Final exchange ratio has been determined for proposed business combination with Fuel Systems Solutions Inc . Fuel Systems stockholders to get 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of Fuel Systems owned upon completion of merger .Westport announces exchange ratio for merger agreement with Fuel Systems.

Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport

Fuel Systems Solutions Inc : Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport .Co's stockholders will receive 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of co owned upon completion of merger.

Fuel Systems Solutions says ISS recommended stockholders vote for merger

Fuel Systems Solutions Inc :Iss recommended stockholders vote " for " merger between fuel systems and westport innovations inc.