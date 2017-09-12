Wsp Global Inc (WSP.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommends to accept WSP's increased offer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc ::Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommend to accept WSP's increased offer.WSP Global Inc says ‍offer, which is firm and final, now values entire issued share capital of OIC at approximately NZ$283.9 million​.WSP Global says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC's independent directors, WSP agreed to increase total amount paid to NZ$1.92 per OIC share​.WSP Global Inc says ‍other terms of offer remain unchanged​.WSP Global Inc says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC's independent directors, WSP has agreed to a fully imputed cash dividend of NZ$0.14 per OIC share​.WSP Global Inc says ‍WSP has also entered into additional lock-up agreements with three institutional shareholders of OIC​.WSP Global says OIC recommended shareholders to accept co's takeover offer to accept WSP's proposed takeover offer, in cash, for 100% of fully paid shares ​.

WSP acquires LBG and expands its water and environmental expertise in the U.S.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :WSP acquires LBG and expands its water and environmental expertise in the United States.WSP Global - LBG acquisition, which was financed using WSP's available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with WSP's 2015-2018 strategic plan.

WSP waives due diligence pre-condition to Opus takeover offer

Aug 29 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :WSP waives due diligence pre-condition to Opus takeover offer.WSP Global Inc - ‍WSP is now committed to procure that its wholly-owned New Zealand subsidiary makes offer, on other terms previously announced​.WSP Global Inc - ‍Waived due diligence pre-condition contained in its lock-up agreement, dated August 14​.

WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

Aug 9 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc :WSP reports strong Q2 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.64.Q2 earnings per share C$0.61.Q2 revenue C$1.717 billion.Q2 revenue view C$1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.WSP Global Inc - ‍ Quarter-end backlog at $5,864.6 million, up $197.2 million, or 3.5% compared to Q2 2016​.WSP Global Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 financial outlook reiterated​.

WSP announces acquisition of Poch

July 18 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc ::WSP announces acquisition of Poch, a leading Latin American firm.WSP Global Inc - ‍acquisition of Poch was financed using available cash and credit facilities​.

WSP Global qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.49

May 10 (Reuters) - Wsp Global Inc :Wsp global inc qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,633.9 million and $1,275.9 million, up 10.2% and 9.8%, respectively, compared to q1 2016.Wsp global inc qtrly adjusted net earnings $0.49 per share.Qtrly net earnings attributable to shareholders $0.47 per share.Qtrly backlog at $5,985.3 million, representing 10.6 months of revenues, up $316.5 million, or 5.6% compared to q4 2016.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Wsp global inc - full year 2017 financial outlook reiterated..Fy2017 earnings per share view c$2.63, revenue view c$5.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WSP qtrly earnings per share $0.55

WSP Global Inc : WSP ends fiscal 2016 with strong financial results . Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,798.4 million and $1,327.7 million, up 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to Q4 2015 . Qtrly earnings per share $0.55 . WSP Global Inc - backlog at quarter end of $5,668.8 million, up $469.1 million or 9.0% compared to 2015 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.65, revenue view C$1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .WSP Global Inc - 2016 funds from operations of $389.6 million, or $3.86 per share.

WSP Global appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer

WSP Global Inc : WSP appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer and makes other executive appointments .Says Bruno Roy appointed CFO.