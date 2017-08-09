Edition:
United States

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)

WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

183.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs183.45
Open
Rs183.00
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs182.50
Volume
19,715
Avg. Vol
109,483
52-wk High
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's West Coast Paper Mills June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:43am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - West Coast Paper Mills Ltd ::June quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 537.1 million rupees versus profit 149.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.13 billion rupees versus 4.32 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

West Coast Paper Mills Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 03:26am EST 

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 374.1 million rupees versus 140.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 4.38 billion rupees versus 4.39 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd News

» More WSTC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials