Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)

Washtec H1 ‍EBIT up by 61.3 pct to EUR 25.0 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - WASHTEC AG ::DGAP-NEWS: WASHTEC AG: STRONG GROWTH IN HALF-YEAR REVENUE AND HALF-YEAR EARNINGS.HALF YEAR EBIT ROSE 61.3 PERCENT TO 25 MILLION EUR.HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 24.1 PERCENT TO 209.9 MILLION EUR.H1 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 24.1% TO EUR209.9M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR169.2M)​.H1 ‍EBIT UP BY 61.3% TO EUR25.0M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR15.5M)​.‍FORECAST 2017: REVENUE GROWTH TO AT LEAST EUR420M WITH EBIT MARGIN IN EXCESS OF 12%​.

WashTec Q1 revenue up at 101.2 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - WashTec AG ::Successful start into 2017: further substantial first-quarter growth after strong Q4 2016.Q1 revenue at 101.2 million euros ($110.46 million)(prior year: 76.8 million euros); EBIT at 12.1 million euros (prior year: 3.7 million euros).Guidance 2017: full-year revenue growth of at least 10% and to at least 410 million euros, with EBIT margin in excess of 12%.Dividend of 2.10 euros per share adopted at annual general meeting.Order backlog at end of March was still significantly above prior year's level..Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of group increased to 12.1 million euros (prior year: 3.7 million euros).Q1 net income 8.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago.

Washtec raises FY 2017 guidance

Washtec AG : Raises full year guidance . Order intake of last weeks was above average and order backlog remains significantly above prior year . Adjusts its guidance for full year 2017. Washtec now aims to increase revenues by more than 10% to at least 410 million euros ($435.79 million)with an EBIT margin of more than 12% .Company therefore adjusts its guidance for full year 2017.

Washtec AG : Publication of the annual report and outlook for the fiscal year 2017 . Dividend proposal to annual general meeting of 2.10 euros ($2.27) per share .First two quarters of 2017 will be significantly above prior year's level due to extraordinary high order backlog as of december 2016.

Washtec plans increasing sales and EBIT-margin in 2017

Washtec AG : Planning 2017 sales growth clearly over 6 percent (2016: 373 million euros ($402.13 million)) . Plans increasing EBIT-margin of 11.8 percent Further company coverage: [WSUG.DE] ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

WashTec AG :Plans dividend of 2.10 euros ($2.21) per ordinary share.

Washtec FY 2016 EBITDA improves to 53.4 mln euros

Washtec AG : 2016 successfully completed with a strong fourth quarter . FY EBITDA improved to 53.4 million euros (prior year eur 46.1 mln euros; + 15.8 %) . FY group revenue increased to 372.8 million euros (prior year 340.9 million euros; + 9.4 %) . FY EBIT at 44.1 mln euros (prior year 36.5 mln euros; +20.9%) . Order backlog, at end of year, was significantly higher than 2015 .Company expects to continue high level of growth into first months of 2017.

WashTec H1 revenues increase to 169.2 mln euros

WashTec AG : H1 revenues 5.4 pct above prior year . H1 revenues increase to 169.2 million euros ($188.91 million)(prior year: 160.6 mln euros); EBIT at 15.5 million euros (prior year: 13.8 mln euros) . Order backlog as of end of June was slightly above prior year level . Guidance for full year confirmed: revenue increase of about 5 percent with a double-digit ebit margin .Outlook for other key figures published in annual report 2015 also continues to apply.

WashTec AG:Outlook for FY 2016: significant revenue growth with significant increase in EBIT.FY 2015 reported revenue 340.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 353.28 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WashTec AG:Goal FY 2016: 3 pct - 5 pct revenue increase and still a double-digit EBIT-margin.FY 2015 reported group revenue of 340.9 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 353.03 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBIT-margin estimate 10.7 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.