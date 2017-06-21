Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Whitbread says Q1 like for like total sales up 2.9 pct

June 21 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::Q1 sales growth of 7.6 pct, in line with our expectations.Q1 like for like total sales up 2.9 pct.Q1 total sales up 7.6 pct .Q1 costa sales up 8.7 pct .Q1 costa LFL sales up 1.1 pct.Remain on track to open c.4,200 hotel rooms, 230-250 costa coffee shops and install c.1,250 costa express machines this year.Q1 premier inn like for like sales up 4.7 pct.Q1 premier inn total sales up 9.2 pct.Expect proceeds of around 100-150 mln stg from sale and leaseback transactions this year.In costa, seeing good progress in china with positive like for like sales growth.

Whitbread says full-year underlying profit before tax up 6.2 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc ::Costa opened 255 net new stores worldwide and we continue to roll out our successful and fast growing costa travel formats..Costa express had a great year installing over 1,500 machines of which 248 were in international markets.Fy total revenue 3,106 billion stg versus 2,921 billion stg year ago.Fy costa's underlying operating profit was up 5.3 pct to £158.0 million, with total sales growth of 10.7 pct..Fy underlying profit before tax 565 million stg versus 546 pctmillion stg year ago.Recommends a final dividend of 65.90 pence per share, making a total dividend for year of 95.80 pence per share, an increase of 6.0 pct..Fy costa underlying operating profit 158 million stg versus 153 million stg year ago.We now have four hub hotels open in london and one in edinburgh, with a committed pipeline of 11 hotels over next three years.Full year dividend 95.8 pence versus 90.35 pence year ago.

Whitbread says Q3 total sales growth of 8.6 pct

Whitbread Plc : Good total sales growth of 8.6 pct for q3 . On track to deliver full year results in line with expectations . In quarter our brands continued to win market share growing total sales by 8.6 pct and like for like sales by 1.7 pct . Trading since end of quarter is such that we expect to deliver full year results in line with expectations. . We have opened 15 hotels in uk since start of year, increasing number of rooms available by 9.7 pct . Like for like sales grew by 1.8 pct benefitting from our hotel extension programme which, as expected, diluted our like for like revpar, which was down 1.3 pct. . In quarter, costa delivered total sales growth of 12.5 pct and good like for like sales growth of 4.3 pct . This performance was supported by its new advertising and promotional campaigns and benefitted from timing of quarter end, which included a strong start to christmas period . For comparable period, to 26 november, excluding this timing benefit, costa's like for like sales growth was 2.9 pct .3 . Year to date we opened 186 net new stores worldwide and installed 1,266 costa express machines .We now expect to install at least 1,500 new costa express machines this financial year..

Whitbread sees about 150 mln stg cumulative cost efficiencies over next five years

Whitbread Plc : We will outline our investment in business and provide examples of our cost efficiency programme . Efficiency programme, along with our organic growth, will help mitigate ongoing known sector headwinds, including national living wage, business rates and foreign exchange .Expect to deliver around £150m cumulative cost efficiencies over next five years.

Whitbread says to exit Premier Inn ops in India and South East Asia

Whitbread Plc : Expansion plans for Premier Inn in UK remain unaltered . Premier Inn will focus international strategy on continuing to grow its businesses in Germany and in Middle East . Costa's UK and international growth plans are not affected by today's announcement . Impact of cost associated with withdrawal from South East Asia is not considered material .Premier Inn will commence a phased withdrawal from its operations in India and South East Asia.

Whitbread sells, leases back 389-room hub in London

Whitbread Plc :Announces sale and leaseback of its 389-room hub by Premier Inn Hotel in Kings Cross, London.

Whitbread confident of making good progress this year

Whitbread Plc : Delivered total sales growth of 8.0% in q1 . Costa has started year well and premier inn continues to win share, albeit in a weaker than expected hotel market . Industry data has continued to show a soft hotel market in uk, particularly in london . During quarter premier inn grew total sales by 8.0% and like for like sales by 2.1% . Against a strong comparator premier inn like for like revpar declined by 0.5% and total revpar declined by 1.2% . Costa grew total sales by 11.5% with uk retail like for like sales growth recovering to 2.6% .With benefit of our cost efficiency programme we remain confident of making good progress for full year.