Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)

WTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.19 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$24.30
Open
$24.38
Day's High
$24.57
Day's Low
$24.33
Volume
97,990
Avg. Vol
115,491
52-wk High
$29.05
52-wk Low
$19.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 07:03pm EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Westshore Terminals Investment Corp ::Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid.Westshore Terminals Investment-received acceptance from toronto stock exchange to increase number of shares it may acquire under current normal course issuer bid.Westshore Terminals Investment- under bid co may now purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to total of 3.66 million shares.  Full Article

Westshore Terminals Investment sets quarterly dividend of C$0.16 per share
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 08:00pm EDT 

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.16per share.  Full Article

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp declares dividend
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 08:00pm EDT 

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp:Declares a dividend of $0.16 per share.Paid on or before April 15, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp News

BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016

* Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016

