Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)

WUWGn.DE on Xetra

23.16EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.11 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
€23.05
Open
€23.28
Day's High
€23.30
Day's Low
€23.08
Volume
23,065
Avg. Vol
74,778
52-wk High
€23.45
52-wk Low
€16.89

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische H1 net profit after tax up 28 pct at 154.9 mln euros‍​
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:08am EDT
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:08am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :H1 GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES UP 28 PERCENT TO 154.9 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 121.0 MILLION EUROS)‍​.CONFIRMS OUTLOOK 2017.H1 GROSS COMBINED RATIO IN PROPERTY/CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS AT 86.2 PERCENT VERSUS 90.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Wüstenrot & Württembergische raises 2017 income forecast
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 04:13am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :DGAP-ADHOC: WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG: W&W GROUP ADJUSTS INCOME FORECAST.‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL MOST LIKELY SURPASS PREVIOUS-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 235 MILLION NOTICEABLY​.UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF FORECAST BASED ON GROWTH IN NEW BUSINESS, EFFECTS OF SALES AND CUSTOMER CARE MEASURES, VERY GOOD CLAIMS TREND IN PROPERTY INSURANCE.BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN YEAR TO DATE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THAT INCOME WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IN SAME WAY BEYOND 2017.  Full Article

W&W AG says it is assessing options for Wustenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:40pm EDT
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 03:40pm EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Ag ::W&W AG is assessing options for Wüstenrot Bank Ag Pfandbriefbank.Options range from further focusing business activities through cooperations to sale of bank.  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Q1 group net profit up at EUR 69.5 million
Friday, 12 May 2017 02:33am EDT
Friday, 12 May 2017 02:33am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT AT EUR 69.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.6 MILLION).FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, CONTINUES TO EXPECT A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF AROUND 235 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische FY net profit down at 235.3 million euros
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 05:50am EDT
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 05:50am EDT 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Ag : As a result of the low-interest environment, FY financial result was 1.82 billion euros ($1.94 billion) below the previous year's figure of 2.03 billion euros . Proposes a dividend of 60 eurocent per W & W share for FY . Expects 2017 consolidated net profit on the 2016 level .FY net profit 235.3 million euros versus 274.3 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Wüstenrot & Württembergische H1 net profit at 121 million euros
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 05:02am EDT 

Wüstenrot & Württembergische : Says confirms FY outlook . Says H1 net profit 121 million euros ($134.92 million) . Says gross combined ratio 90 percent in H1 Further company coverage: [WUWGn.DE] ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Q1 consolidated net profit up 15 pct to EUR 62.6 mln
Friday, 13 May 2016 03:27am EDT
Friday, 13 May 2016 03:27am EDT 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG : In Q1 consolidated net profit at 62.6 million euros ($70.94 million) (previous year: 54.7 million euros), is about 15 percent higher than value for Q1 of 2015 .Q1 net new business likewise posted significant growth of nearly 20 percent to 3.1 billion euros (previous year: 2.6 billion euros).  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives FY 2016 earnings outlook
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 08:00pm EDT 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Assumes that in FY 2016 will not be able to reach the record income achieved in the financial year 2015.Depending on development of interest rates and capital market, plans to generate consolidated earnings of at least 220 million euros.In 2016, significant growth in new business will be accompanied by stable development of the administrative expenses of the W&W group.  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG to propose FY 2015 dividend
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 07:00pm EST 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Is planning to increase dividend per share to 0.60 euros ($0.67) for FY 2015. 0.50 euros were distributed per share for 2014.  Full Article

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische says Junker to become CEO of executive board in 2017​​‍
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 08:30am EST
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 08:30am EST 

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Acquires new executive board member.Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016 ‍.According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017​​‍.Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time​.  Full Article

