Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (WUWGn.DE)

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische H1 net profit after tax up 28 pct at 154.9 mln euros‍​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :H1 GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAXES UP 28 PERCENT TO 154.9 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 121.0 MILLION EUROS)‍​.CONFIRMS OUTLOOK 2017.H1 GROSS COMBINED RATIO IN PROPERTY/CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS AT 86.2 PERCENT VERSUS 90.0 PERCENT YEAR AGO.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische raises 2017 income forecast

June 30 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :DGAP-ADHOC: WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG: W&W GROUP ADJUSTS INCOME FORECAST.‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 2017 WILL MOST LIKELY SURPASS PREVIOUS-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 235 MILLION NOTICEABLY​.UPWARD ADJUSTMENT OF FORECAST BASED ON GROWTH IN NEW BUSINESS, EFFECTS OF SALES AND CUSTOMER CARE MEASURES, VERY GOOD CLAIMS TREND IN PROPERTY INSURANCE.BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN YEAR TO DATE DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THAT INCOME WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP IN SAME WAY BEYOND 2017.

W&W AG says it is assessing options for Wustenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank

May 31 (Reuters) - Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Ag ::W&W AG is assessing options for Wüstenrot Bank Ag Pfandbriefbank.Options range from further focusing business activities through cooperations to sale of bank.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Q1 group net profit up at EUR 69.5 million

May 12 (Reuters) - WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG :Q1 GROUP NET PROFIT AT EUR 69.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.6 MILLION).FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, CONTINUES TO EXPECT A CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF AROUND 235 MILLION EUROS.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische FY net profit down at 235.3 million euros

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Ag : As a result of the low-interest environment, FY financial result was 1.82 billion euros ($1.94 billion) below the previous year's figure of 2.03 billion euros . Proposes a dividend of 60 eurocent per W & W share for FY . Expects 2017 consolidated net profit on the 2016 level .FY net profit 235.3 million euros versus 274.3 million euros year ago.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische H1 net profit at 121 million euros

Wüstenrot & Württembergische : Says confirms FY outlook . Says H1 net profit 121 million euros ($134.92 million) . Says gross combined ratio 90 percent in H1 Further company coverage: [WUWGn.DE] ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Q1 consolidated net profit up 15 pct to EUR 62.6 mln

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG : In Q1 consolidated net profit at 62.6 million euros ($70.94 million) (previous year: 54.7 million euros), is about 15 percent higher than value for Q1 of 2015 .Q1 net new business likewise posted significant growth of nearly 20 percent to 3.1 billion euros (previous year: 2.6 billion euros).

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische gives FY 2016 earnings outlook

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Assumes that in FY 2016 will not be able to reach the record income achieved in the financial year 2015.Depending on development of interest rates and capital market, plans to generate consolidated earnings of at least 220 million euros.In 2016, significant growth in new business will be accompanied by stable development of the administrative expenses of the W&W group.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG to propose FY 2015 dividend

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Is planning to increase dividend per share to 0.60 euros ($0.67) for FY 2015. 0.50 euros were distributed per share for 2014.

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische says Junker to become CEO of executive board in 2017​​‍

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG:Acquires new executive board member.Juergen Albert Junker will become new member of W&W's executive board at beginning of April 2016 ‍.According to current planning, Junker will take role of CEO of W&W executive board in 2017​​‍.Alexander Erdland will resign from this post at same time​.