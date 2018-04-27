Wawel SA : Says that its FY 2016 revenue was 645.9 million zlotys ($161.52 million) versus 631.2 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 operating profit was 98.7 million zlotys versus 107.8 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 net profit was 85.1 million zlotys versus 92.9 million zlotys a year ago . Plans to run new plant which will increase production capacity by 25 pct .Management board will propose to allocate a part of FY 2016 profit for dividend payment.

Wawel : Said on Monday that there is a risk that it will reduce or stop cooperation with its key trading partner and thus expects sales lower YoY in subsequent quarters of 2017 . The share of sales to that trading partner, with which the negotiations are ongoing, is around 25 pct of all Wawel's sales .Says it is hard to evaluate an exact fall in sales and its impact on Wawel's results.