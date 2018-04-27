Edition:
Wawel SA (WWL.WA)

WWL.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

1,055.00PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-15.00zł (-1.40%)
Prev Close
1,070.00zł
Open
1,085.00zł
Day's High
1,100.00zł
Day's Low
1,040.00zł
Volume
8,416
Avg. Vol
993
52-wk High
1,195.00zł
52-wk Low
936.35zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Friday, 27 Apr 2018 

April 27 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA ::Q1 NET PROFIT 26.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 159.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 147.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 32.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Monday, 19 Mar 2018 

March 19 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA ::FY NET PROFIT 113.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 85.1 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY REVENUE 618.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 645.9 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 97.5 MLN ZLOTYS VS 98.7 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.MANAGEMENT TO RECOMMEND ALLOCATING PART OF 2017 PROFIT FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS.  Full Article

Monday, 6 Nov 2017 

Nov 6 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 47.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 146.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 151.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 25.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Monday, 21 Aug 2017 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - WAWEL SA ::H1 REVENUE 267.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 288.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 36.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 38.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 34.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 34.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Friday, 9 Jun 2017 

June 9 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG :WAWEL S.A. HAS SOLD ITS STAKE IN JOSEF MANNER & COMP. AG.  Full Article

Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 

April 20 (Reuters) - Wawel SA ::Q1 net profit 26.1 million zlotys ($6.58 million) versus 26.2 million zlotys a year ago.Q1 revenue 160.5 million zlotys versus 178.0 million zlotys a year ago.Q1 operating profit 31.1 million zlotys versus 31.0 million zlotys a year ago.  Full Article

Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 

Wawel SA :Management proposes FY 2016 dividend of 20 zloty ($5.06) per share.  Full Article

Friday, 17 Mar 2017 

Wawel SA : Says that its FY 2016 revenue was 645.9 million zlotys ($161.52 million) versus 631.2 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 operating profit was 98.7 million zlotys versus 107.8 million zlotys a year ago . FY 2016 net profit was 85.1 million zlotys versus 92.9 million zlotys a year ago . Plans to run new plant which will increase production capacity by 25 pct .Management board will propose to allocate a part of FY 2016 profit for dividend payment.  Full Article

Tuesday, 3 Jan 2017 

Wawel : Said on Monday that there is a risk that it will reduce or stop cooperation with its key trading partner and thus expects sales lower YoY in subsequent quarters of 2017 . The share of sales to that trading partner, with which the negotiations are ongoing, is around 25 pct of all Wawel's sales .Says it is hard to evaluate an exact fall in sales and its impact on Wawel's results.  Full Article

Wawel SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

