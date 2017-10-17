TMX Group Ltd (X.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Payments Canada, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announce collaboration

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Payments Canada::Payments canada - Co, Bank Of Canada, TMX Group announced collaboration to experiment with integrated securities, payment settlement platform.Payments Canada says integrated securities and payment settlement platform based on distributed ledger technology​.

TMX group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TMX Group::TMX Group and Shenzhen Stock Exchange sign Memorandum of Understanding.‍Under scope of MoU, TMX Group and SZSE intend to create China-Canada Technology and Innovation Companies Service Initiative​.SZSE, co may also explore possibility of creating trading, and clearing, settlement connections between Canada and China​.‍MoU with Shenzhen Stock Exchange​ is effective for a period of five years.

TMX Group says ‍TSX Venture Exchange had 5 new issuers in August vs 4 last year

Sept 8 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd ::TMX Group equity financing statistics - August 2017.‍TSX Venture Exchange had five new issuers in August 2017, compared with seven previous month and four in August 2016​.Issuers listed on Toronto Stock Exchange in August 2017 was 1,498 versus 1,504​ in July 2017.

Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc ::Aphria Inc - ‍co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement​.Aphria - got confirmation from TMX that there is no CDS ban on clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in U.S.​.

TMX Group issues statement regarding regulatory engagement

Aug 17 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd ::TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement.TMX Group Ltd- engaged with Canadian Securities Administrators regarding clearing of securities of issuers with marijuana-related activities in U.S.​.

TMX Group sets dividend of c$0.50per share

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd -:Sets dividend of c$0.50per share.

TMX Group reports Q2 earnings per share c$1.19

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tmx Group Ltd -:Tmx Group Limited reports record quarterly earnings per share for Q2/17.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.26.Q2 revenue fell 2 percent to c$190.3 million.Q2 earnings per share view c$1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share c$1.19.

TMX Group announces changes to executive committee

Aug 9 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd :TMX Group announces changes to executive committee.TMX Group Ltd - Jean Desgagné will now move into newly created position of president and ceo, TMX global solutions, insights and analytics strategies.TMX Group Ltd - Jean will continue to report directly to lou eccleston and sit on TMX executive committee.Says Eric Sinclair, president, TMX market insights has announced that he is retiring at end of august.

TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd ::Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017.Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​.Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​.Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​.Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016.There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month.

TMX Group announces consolidated trading statistics for July 2017

Aug 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd ::All TMX Equities Marketplaces July 2017 volume 8.22 billion versus 11.94 billion in June 2017​.All TMX Equities Marketplaces transactions for July 2017 of 15.5 million versus 20.9 million in June 2017.All TMX Equities Marketplaces July 2017 daily averages volume 411.0 million versus 542.9 million in June 2017​.All TMX Equities Marketplaces daily average transactions for July 2017 of 777,040 versus 948,591 in June 2017.