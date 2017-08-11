GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Goldmoney reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for first quarter 2018.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05.Goldmoney Inc - ‍quarterly earnings per share of $0.03​.Goldmoney Inc - qtrly revenue $125.2 million versus $112.4 million.Goldmoney Inc - ‍also anticipating additional revenue from october 2017 launch of Menē​.Goldmoney Inc - all figures in C$.

Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03

June 22 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc ::Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Q4 loss per share $0.03.

Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln

June 22 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc ::Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Goldmoney Inc says consolidated revenue of $523.8 million for 2017, an increase of $265.1 million over FY 2016.Goldmoney Inc says 2017 group gross operating profit of $8.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million over FY 2016.Goldmoney Inc says 2017 gold equivalent client assets under custody growth of 10% to 34.8 tonnes.

Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account.Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings.Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features available to them in their dashboard.Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts.Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 are encouraged to apply for new Goldmoney Holding.

Goldmoney Inc announces investment in Menē Inc

June 15 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture.Goldmoney Inc - menē is currently in closed private beta and will launch to greater public in fall of 2017.

GoldMoney reports financial results for Q3 2017

GoldMoney Inc : GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017 . GoldMoney Inc- Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04 .GoldMoney Inc- Q3 consolidated year to date revenue of $391.9 million, an increase of $241.9 million +62% over YTD revenue in Q3 2016.

GoldMoney reports financial results for third quarter 2017

GoldMoney Inc - : Reports financial results for third quarter 2017 . Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04 .Qtrly revenue $80.8 million.

Goldmoney says appoints Josh Crumb CFO

Goldmoney Inc : Goldmoney Inc - announces management change .Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky.

Goldmoney completes acquisition of Schiff Gold and formation of marketing and service agreement with Peter Schiff

Goldmoney Inc :Press release - Goldmoney Inc. completes acquisition of Schiff Gold LLC and formation of marketing and service agreement with Peter Schiff.

GoldMoney reports financial results for Q2 2017

GoldMoney Inc - : Qtrly consolidated revenue of $140.4 million, increase of $74.1 million (+112%) from Q2 2016 . Qtrly net loss per share of $0.02 .Reports financial results for second quarter 2017.