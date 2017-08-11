Edition:
GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

XAU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.50 (+9.52%)
Prev Close
$5.25
Open
$5.26
Day's High
$5.80
Day's Low
$5.26
Volume
73,158
Avg. Vol
100,836
52-wk High
$5.93
52-wk Low
$2.34

Goldmoney reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:30am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for first quarter 2018.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05.Goldmoney Inc - ‍quarterly earnings per share of $0.03​.Goldmoney Inc - qtrly revenue $125.2 million versus $112.4 million.Goldmoney Inc - ‍also anticipating additional revenue from october 2017 launch of Menē​.Goldmoney Inc - all figures in C$.  Full Article

Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 07:30am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc ::Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Q4 loss per share $0.03.  Full Article

Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 07:30am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc ::Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Goldmoney Inc says consolidated revenue of $523.8 million for 2017, an increase of $265.1 million over FY 2016.Goldmoney Inc says 2017 group gross operating profit of $8.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million over FY 2016.Goldmoney Inc says 2017 gold equivalent client assets under custody growth of 10% to 34.8 tonnes.  Full Article

Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 07:30am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account.Goldmoney Inc - Effective today, all new goldmoney accounts will be opened as Goldmoney Holdings.Goldmoney Inc - Clients with existing Goldmoney Wealth Holdings will instantly experience new branding and features available to them in their dashboard.Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 will continue to have access to their accounts.Goldmoney - Network users who opened account prior to June 20, 2017 are encouraged to apply for new Goldmoney Holding.  Full Article

Goldmoney Inc announces investment in Menē Inc
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 07:30am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture.Goldmoney Inc - menē is currently in closed private beta and will launch to greater public in fall of 2017.  Full Article

GoldMoney reports financial results for Q3 2017
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 05:07pm EST 

GoldMoney Inc : GoldMoney Inc. reports financial results for third quarter 2017 . GoldMoney Inc- Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04 .GoldMoney Inc- Q3 consolidated year to date revenue of $391.9 million, an increase of $241.9 million +62% over YTD revenue in Q3 2016.  Full Article

GoldMoney reports financial results for third quarter 2017
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 05:06pm EST 

GoldMoney Inc - : Reports financial results for third quarter 2017 . Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.04 .Qtrly revenue $80.8 million.  Full Article

Goldmoney says appoints Josh Crumb CFO
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 07:30am EST 

Goldmoney Inc : Goldmoney Inc - announces management change .Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky.  Full Article

Goldmoney completes acquisition of Schiff Gold and formation of marketing and service agreement with Peter Schiff
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 07:30am EST 

Goldmoney Inc :Press release - Goldmoney Inc. completes acquisition of Schiff Gold LLC and formation of marketing and service agreement with Peter Schiff.  Full Article

GoldMoney reports financial results for Q2 2017
Monday, 14 Nov 2016 07:00am EST 

GoldMoney Inc - : Qtrly consolidated revenue of $140.4 million, increase of $74.1 million (+112%) from Q2 2016 . Qtrly net loss per share of $0.02 .Reports financial results for second quarter 2017.  Full Article

