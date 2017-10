X Fab Silicon Foundries EV (XFAB.PA)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES EV ::Q2 SALES OF USD 139.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18%.Q2 OPERATING INCOME WAS USD 9.2 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 24% COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER OF LAST YEAR.Q2 NET PROFIT OF USD 24.1 MILLION WAS 87% HIGHER COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR.FOR THE THIRD QUARTER, X-FAB EXPECTS USD 138-143 MILLION IN REVENUE, WITH AN EBITDA AT ABOUT 19%.EXPECTS THE EBITDA MARGIN OF THE FOURTH QUARTER TO COME IN AT AROUND 20%.