Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production.has acquired a crude oil terminal in Wink, Texas from Genesis Energy LP​.

ExxonMobil begins production on polyethylene line at Mont Belvieu plastics plant

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Chemical Company::ExxonMobil begins production on new polyethylene line at Mont Belvieu plastics plant.ExxonMobil Chemical Company​ - ‍mont Belvieu plant capacity will total more than 2.5 million tons per year.

ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

Oct 13 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp :ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center.ExxonMobil - ‍new facilities include an engine test center and a lubricant research and development blend plant​.ExxonMobil - ‍expansion of facility expected to be completed in 2019 and will include employees relocating from research facility in paulsboro, n.j.​.ExxonMobil - ‍expanded facility in clinton will include a new engine testing center, a lubricant research and development blend plant.

NAM to sell 18 percent of Noordgastransport to SL Capital

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp , Shell :Shell, Exxon joint venture NAM to sell its 18 stake in North Sea gas pipeline Noordgastransport to Scotland's SL Capital, FD newspaper reports.No terms disclosed.Noordgastransport had net profit of 63.5 million euros ($74 million) in 2016.

Murphy Oil Corp announces strategic entry into deep water Brazil

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp :Murphy Oil Corporation announces strategic entry into deep water Brazil.Murphy Oil Corp - co and its partners are high bidder in brazil's round 14 lease sale for blocks seal-m-501 and seal-m-503.Murphy Oil - ‍entered into farm-in agreement with Queiroz galvão exploração e produção to acquire 20 percent working interest in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428.Murphy Oil Corp - QGEP will retain 30 percent wi in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428.Murphy Oil Corp - ‍Exxonmobil exploração brasil ltda has farmed into the remaining 50 percent working interest in blocks seal-m-351, seal-m-428 as operator ​.Murphy Oil Corp - ​enters into‍ farm-in agreement with queiroz galvão exploração e produção through its Brazilian unit.

Exxonmobil says VP Robert Stuart Franklin reports open market sale of 22,656 shares

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :Exxonmobil says VP Robert Stuart Franklin reports open market sale of 22,656 shares of co's common stock at average of $79.76per share on Sept 18 - sec filing.

DNO joins Exxonmobil on Baeshiqa license in Kurdistan assumes operatorship

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Dno Asa :Dno joins Exxonmobil on Baeshiqa license in kurdistan; assumes operatorship.Co will assume operatorship of license with 40 percent paying (32 percent net) interest, acquiring one-half of Exxonmobil's position.Pending government approval, DNO will drill exploration well H1 2018 with second exploration well to follow on separate structure.

ExxonMobil says Baytown restart activities continue, pipelines beginning to transport fuels

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::Says Baytown restart activities continue, pipelines beginning to transport fuels.Offshore production platforms in Gulf of Mexico are beginning to return to normal operations​.Production units at Beaumont refinery remain shut down due to flooding in lower level of refinery​.Also delaying scheduled maintenance at other ExxonMobil refineries to continue producing gasoline and diesel to relieve supply situation​.‍Hadrian South subsea production system in Gulf of Mexico has been deemed safe and operational, and production has resumed​.‍Galveston 209 offshore platform systems are safe and operational, and startup operations are underway​.Facility assessments and restart activities continue at Baytown refinery, Houston terminals open and pipeline restart activities underway​.

Exxon shuts units, cuts rates at Beaumont refinery due to bad weather

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::Says Beaumont, Texas refinery continues to operate at reduced rates.Says has safely shut some units due to adverse weather; continues to monitor weather.

Exxon says curtailing production at Galveston 209 platform

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp ::Exxon says it has begun to curtail production at Galveston 209 platform and preparing facilities for evacuation in the wake of tropical depression Harvey.Exxon says refineries continue to operate at normal conditions .