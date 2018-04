Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

X Trade Brokers DM Q1 Prelim. Net Profit Jumps To 59.5 Mln Zlotys

April 24 (Reuters) - X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X Trade Brokers DM) ::Q1 PRELIM. NET PROFIT OF 59.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 10.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 PRELIM. EBIT OF 72.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 PRELIM. OPERATING REVENUE OF 113.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 58.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.INCREASE IN Q1 RESULTS HELPED AMONG OTHERS BY IMPLEMENTATION OF CO STRATEGY AND NEW PRODUCTS.PLANS TO ENLARGE ITS CLIENT BASE, PRODUCT OFFER AND DOES NOT RULE OUT ACQUISITIONS HOWEVER FOCUSES ON ORGANIC GROWTH.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski To Cease Its Activity In Turkey

April 19 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::RESUMES TAKING STEPS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY ON TURKISH MARKET.ALSO RESUMES ACTIONS AIMED AT LIQUIDATING ITS TURKISH UNIT, X TRADE BROKERS MENKUL DEĞERLER A.S..CO INFORMED ABOUT SUSPENDING ACTIONS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY IN TURKEY IN NOVEMBER, 2017 nL8N1O10S0.FOLLOWING IT'S DECISION TO WITHDRAW FROM TURKISH MARKET UPDATES ITS STRATEGY AND CONSIDERS EXPANDING TO AFRICAN AND ASIAN MARKETS.ASSUMES ITS MAIN GROWTH DRIVER WILL BE ORGANIC GROWTH.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski Plans To Transfer FY Net Profit To Reserve Capital

March 7 (Reuters) - X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA ::MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS TO TRANSFER FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RESERVE CAPITAL.

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski FY Net Profit Up At 93.0 Mln Zlotys

March 7 (Reuters) - X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::FY OPERATING REVENUE 273.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 250.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY NET PROFIT 93.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 77.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 128.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

X Trade Brokers Prelim. Q4 Net Profit Down At 32.4 Mln Zlotys

Feb 2 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::PRELIM. Q4 NET PROFIT 32.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 50.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. Q4 REVENUE 75.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 94.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM. Q4 EBIT 37.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 55.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

X-Trade Brokers Does Not Meet KNF Requirements To Pay FY 2017 Dividend

Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-TRADE BROKERS DM ::THE COMPANY DOES NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS SET BY THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017.CO ADDS THAT THE RECOMMENDATION OF KNF IS NOT A LEGALLY BINDING ACT, BUT IT HAS RATHER AN INSTRUCTIONAL VALUE WHICH, HOWEVER, COULD CONSTITUTE A SIGNIFICANT RECOMMENDATION FOR AUTHORITIES.FOR FY 2016 CO PAID A DIVIDEND OF 0.32 ZLOTY PER SHARE nFWN1GX07E.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski May Consider To Resume Operations In Turkey

Dec 1 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD DECIDED TO SUSPEND TAKING STEPS AIMED AT CEASING ITS ACTIVITY ON TURKISH MARKET TILL THE END OF H1 2018.ACCORDING TO ANALYSIS THERE IS POSSIBILITY THAT TURKISH REGULATORY AUTHORITY, CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TURKEY (CMB), WILL REDUCE LEVEL OF REGULATIONS REGARDING INVESTMENT SERVICES.IF THE REGULATIONS ARE EASED, THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXCLUDE RESUMING ITS OPERATIONS IN TURKEY.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski: KNF starts administrative proceedings

Nov 17 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::KNF STARTS ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDINGS ON IMPOSING FINANCIAL FINE ON CO.KNF SUSPECTS THAT CO VIOLATED LAWS OF PROVIDING BROKERAGE SERVICES.

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski Q3 net profit up at 31.3 mln zlotys

Oct 24 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::PRELIM Q3 OPERATING REVENUE 73.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 42.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 NET PROFIT 31.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 8.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

X-Trade Brokers DM H1 prelim net profit up at 29.5 mln zlotys

July 26 (Reuters) - X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI SA ::H1 PRELIM REVENUE AT 125.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 113.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 PRELIM NET PROFIT AT 29.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 PRELIM OPERATING PROFIT AT 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.