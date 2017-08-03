Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd :Exco Technologies Limited announces results for third quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q3 earnings per share c$0.26.Q3 sales c$145.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$156.3 million.Q3 earnings per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Exco Technologies Ltd - qtrly ‍earnings per share from net income adjusted to exclude certain one-time items $0.26​.

April 26 (Reuters) - Exco Technologies Ltd :Exco Technologies Limited - results for second quarter ended march 31, 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$0.30.Q2 sales rose 15 percent to C$153.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.30, revenue view C$150.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exco Technologies Ltd - : Exco technologies ltd says EPS of $0.30 in quarter excluding ALC S.A. Closure costs . Qtrly reported earnings per share $0.27 . Qtrly sales $153.1 million versus $130.9 million .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$155.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Exco Technologies Ltd - : Results for first quarter ended December 31, 2016 . Q1 earnings per share C$0.30 excluding items . Q1 earnings per share C$0.27 . Q1 sales C$153.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$155.9 million . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Quarterly dividend raised 14% to $0.08 per common share.

Exco Technologies Ltd : Increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent .Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.08per share.

Exco Technologies Ltd : Results for fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2016 . Q4 sales c$163 million versus i/b/e/s view c$164.7 million . Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 . Q4 earnings per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Following end of quarter, reached agreement to permanently close its alc operations in Lesotho and remaining presence in South Africa .No related charges to earnings were incurred during quarter with respect to close of its ALC operations.

Exco Technologies Limited : Results for third quarter ended june 30, 2016 . Q3 earnings per share c$0.30 excluding items . Q3 sales c$161.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$158.8 million . Q3 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Q3 earnings per share c$0.38 including items.

Exco Technologies Ltd:Says quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share to be paid on March 30 to shareholders of record date on March 16.