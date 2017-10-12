Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yellow Pages announces pricing of $315 mln of senior secured notes

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd :Yellow Pages Limited announces pricing of $315 million of senior secured notes.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍ issuer to issue $315 million in amount of 10.00% senior secured notes due Nov 1, 2022 at $980 per $1,000 principal amount of notes​.Yellow Pages-interest on senior secured notes payable in equal semi-annual instalments in arrears on May 1 & Nov 1 of each year commencing May 1, 2018​.

Yellow Pages provides outlook for fiscal year 2017

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd :Yellow Pages Limited announces proposed refinancing transaction and provides update on financial outlook for 2017 fiscal year.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍full year 2017 total revenues are expected to be slightly below range of $770 million to $780 million that was previously disclosed​.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍revised FY revenue expectation is a result of lower than expected digital revenues in agency and YP segments​.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍net proceeds from sale of notes to refinance its existing 9.25 pct senior secured notes due November 30, 2018​.Yellow Pages - FY adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are still expected to be within guidance ranges provided on August 10​.FY2017 revenue view C$757.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yellow Pages Limited appoints David A. Eckert as president and CEO

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd ::Yellow Pages Limited appoints David A. Eckert as president and CEO.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍Ken Taylor, interim president and CEO, will continue as senior vice-president, chief financial officer​.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍Eckert will remain on board of Yellow Pages Limited​.

Yellow Pages reports Q2 earnings per share ‍$0.03

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd :Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.03​.Q2 revenue fell 9.2 percent to C$191.2 million.Yellow Pages Ltd - Expects to meet its 2017 guidance targets communicated on May 10, 2017 for total revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.Yellow Pages Ltd - Company has lowered its 2017 expectations for customer count and digital revenue growth..Sees FY 2017 revenue C$770 million to C$780 million.Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of less than $65 million​.Qtrly ‍customer count 236,500 versus 244,000​.Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 customer count of approximately 230,000​.Qtrly ‍digital revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $138.3 million; digital revenues now account for 72% of total revenues​.Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍Yellow Pages expects to begin piloting elements of initiatives, including evergreen contracts, in second half of 2017​.Yellow Pages Ltd - Company remains on track to complete implementation of initiatives in 2018​.Yellow Pages Ltd - All figures in Canadian dollars.

Yellow Pages Ltd reports Q1 basic earnings per share $0.02

May 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd :Yellow Pages Limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides updated corporate strategy.Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.02.Sees FY total revenues between $770 million and $785 million.Sees FY capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of approximately $65 million..Qtrly digital revenues grew 2.4% year-over-year to $134.8 million.Revenues for quarter ended march 31, 2017 decreased 6.9% year-over-year to $189.5 million.Q1 revenue view C$196.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY2017 revenue view C$781.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yellow Pages provides financial outlook for 2017

Yellow Pages Ltd : Yellow pages provides financial outlook for 2017 fiscal year . Sees 2017 digital revenue growth between 4 pct to 7 pct . Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of 22 pct to 24 pct . Sees 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of $70 million . Yellow Pages-sees stabilization of customer base, driven by customer retention initiatives with a customer acquisition target of 45,000 customers in 2017 .Yellow Pages Ltd - company expects stabilization of adjusted ebitda in short to mid-term, post-2017.

Yellow pages signs 10-year it outsourcing contract with CGI

Yellow pages ltd and CGI announce 10-year IT outsourcing agreement

Yellow Pages reported Q2 EPS c$0.41

Yellow Pages Ltd : Yellow Pages Limited reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 earnings per share c$0.41 . Digital revenues grew 22.4% year-over-year to reach $142.5 million for three-month period ended June 30, 2016 . Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at June 30, 2016, as compared to 248,000 customers as at june 30, 2015 . Total digital visits totalled 106.2 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, as compared to 116.4 million during same period last year . Total principal mandatory redemption payments on senior secured notes are expected to amount to approximately $100 million in 2016. . Anticipates delivering, for year ending December 31, 2016, year-over-year pro forma digital revenue growth between 9% and 11% . Print revenues decreased 23% year-over-year to $68 million during Q2 of 2016 . Anticipates print revenue decline rates to remain "relatively stable" in 2016. . On track to returning to revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in 2018. .Revenues for quarter ended june 30, 2016 increased 2.8% year-over-year to reach $210.5 million.

Yellow Pages Q1 earnings per share $0.49

Yellow Pages Ltd : Digital revenues grew 16.6% year-over-year to reach $131.6 million for three-month period ended march 31, 2016 . Customer count totalled 244,000 customers as at march 31, 2016 , as compared to 251,000 customers as at same time last year . Revenues for quarter ended March 31, 2016 decreased 1.1% year-over-year to $203.6 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.49 . Q1 earnings per share view C$0.63, revenue view c$205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Yellow Pages Limited reports first quarter 2016 financial results.