Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS (YATAS.IS)

Yatas Q2 net profit jumps to 14.9 million lira

Aug 22 (Reuters) - YATAS YATAK VE YORGAN SANAYI TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 194.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 127.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 14.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Yatas Q1 net profit up at 6.7 million lira YoY

May 10 (Reuters) - YATAS YATAK VE YORGAN SANAYI TICARET AS ::Q1 NET PROFIT OF 6.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 2.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE OF 151.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 94.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Yatas decides to buyback shares without maximum price limitation

May 5 (Reuters) - Yatas ::Decides to buyback shares without maximum price limitation set at July 20, 2016 AGM.

Yatas proposes no dividend payment for 2016

Yatas : Proposes not to pay FY 2016 dividend .Considering the ongoing growth of company's investments, operations and sales, it decided to leave the current profit within the company.

Yatas FY 2016 net profit up at 17.5 mln lira

Yatas Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. : Said on Monday that FY 2016 revenue at 502.3 million lira ($134.13 million) versus 326.5 million lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit at 17.5 million lira versus 9.1 million lira year ago.

Yatas Q3 net profit up at 5.5 mln lira y/y

Yatas : Q3 net profit of 5.5 million lira ($1.71 million) versus 1.0 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 131.8 million lira versus 87.7 million lira year ago.

Yatas Q2 net profit up at 3.9 million lira

Yatas : Q2 net profit of 3.9 million lira ($1.33 million) versus 2.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 127.1 million lira versus 86.7 million lira year ago.

Yatas to buyback up to 10 pct of shares at up to 3.75 lira/SHR price

Yataş Yatak ve Yorgan Sanayi Ve Ticaret : Decides to buy up to 10 percent of the shares .Maximum price for share repurchase program at 3.75 lira ($1.22) per share.

Yatas Yatak says to extend buyback program

Yatas Yatak Ve Yorgan Sanayi Ticaret AS : Says to buyback up to 4.2 million company shares within the scope of share buyback program announced on Sept. 1, 2015 . So far 29,643 shares representing 0.069 percent has been repurchased within the same share buyback program . Maximum price for the share repurchase will be determined by the general meeting .Share buyback will be affective as July 20 2016 upon EGM approval.

Yatas Q1 net profit rises to 2.7 million lira

Yatas : Q1 net profit of 2.7 million lira ($915,781.98) versus 1.2 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 94.8 million lira versus 61.0 million lira year ago.