Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd (YAZG.SI)

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings to place 137 mln ordinary shares in capital of co

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd ::Entered into a placing agreement dated 30 August 2017 with J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd.Announces placement of 137 million ordinary shares in capital of co at placement price of S$1.53 per share.Net cash proceeds will be approximately S$208.8 million.Intends to use up to 50 percent of net proceeds to fund new investments and business expansion.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding announces subscription of shares in Jiangsu Yangzi Chengkang Marine Equipment Co

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd :Jiangsu Yangzijiang Offshore Engineering enters agreement with strategic partners to establish a jv co in Jiangsu Taicang.Proposed name of jv co is "Jiangsu Yangzi Chengkang Marine Equipment Co. Ltd" with authorised share capital of RMB100 million.Investment will not have any significant impact on eps and net tangible assets per share of YZJ Group for current FY.Jiangsu Yangzijiang Offshore Engineering will subscribe for 40% equity interest in share capital of joint venture​.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings posts revenue of RMB 3.79 billion in 2Q

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd :Q2 net profit attributable RMB 719.916 million versus RMB 415.4 million a year ago.‍Group reported revenue of RMB 3.79 billion for 2Q2017, up 27%​.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding announces disposal of stake in Huayuan and Zhongzhou

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd ::Disposal Of 50 pct Equity Interest Of Huayuan and 100 pct equity interest of Zhongzhou.‍Consideration for said disposal was amounted to RMB93.5 million ​.Disposals will not have any significant impact on earnings per share of YZJ's group for current FY ending 31 Dec.Through units disposed of its equity interest in Jiangsu Zhongzhou vessel component manufacturing co to Ren Yuanlin.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings says Q1 net profit attributable RMB 667.7 million

April 27 (Reuters) - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd ::Q1 revenue RMB 4.68 billion versus RMB 2.71 billion.Q1 net profit attributable RMB 667.7 million versus RMB 448 million.Outstanding order book stood at USD4.03 billion as at 31 March 2017.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding announces additional information in response to queries raised by SGX

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : As at 31 December 2016, group has ceased operation in two of its shipyards .Management has performed an assessment of recoverable amount of ppe located at these two shipyards.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures new shipbuilding contracts

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. : Yangzijiang Secures New Shipbuilding Contracts Totalling USD318 Million In 1Q2017 .Contracts are scheduled for deliveries from 2018 to 2020.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding secures new shipbuilding contracts

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding says unit subscribed for shares

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Unit had subscribed for 30 pct equity interests in share capital of Jiangsu Nantong Yanhai Emerging Industrial Investment Fund .Subscription will not have any significant impact on EPS and net tangible assets per share of YZJ Group.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reports qtrly net profit attributable RMB607.8 mln

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd : Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 607.8 million versus RMB41.5 million; qtrly revenue RMB 5.51 billion versus RMB 3.13 billion . Group declared final dividend of 4 singapore cents, representing a dividend payout of 43% . Order growth is likely to recover in 2017 (on a low base of comparison) but orders to stay weak through 1H17 ."ship prices are projected to pick up in 2H17".