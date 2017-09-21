Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production

Sept 21 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS.JOINT VENTURE COMPANY (50%-50%) TO BE ESTABLISHED BETWEEN ANADOLU MOTOR AND ARGO TRACTORS WITH 14 MILLION INITIAL SHARE CAPITAL.TARGETS TRACTOR PRODUCTION TO START IN 2018, PRODUCTION OF MINIMUM MORE THAN 1,000 UNITS.TARGETS ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 6,000 AFTER 5 YEARS .

Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira

Aug 14 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 855.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 765.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET LOSS WAS 24.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 23.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik

May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING ::SAYS ANADOLU ENDUSTRI HOLDING (AEH) COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN MH PERAKENDECILIK.

Yazicilar Holding proposes net 0.239 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Yazicilar Holding : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.28125 lira ($0.0759) net 0.2390625 lira per share . Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend starting from May 30 .The dividend will be distributed from previous years' profits.

Yazicilar Holding FY 2016 net loss widens to 255.5 mln lira

Yazicilar Holding : FY 2016 net loss of 255.5 million lira versus loss of 210.6 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 3.03 billion lira versus 2.59 billion lira year ago.

Shareholders to start talks to merge OSYAS and Anadolu Endustri Holding under Yazicilar Holding

Yazicilar Holding :Shareholders agree to start talks to merge Ozilhan Sınai Yatırım (OSYAS) And Anadolu Endustri Holding under Yazicilar Holding.

Yazicilar Holding Q3 net loss narrows to 48.4 mln lira y/y

Yazicilar Holding : Q3 net loss of 48.4 million lira ($15.07 million) versus loss of 353.3 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 727.0 million lira versus 660.3 million lira year ago.

Yazicilar Holding Q2 net profit down at 23.7 million lira

Yazicilar Holding : Q2 net profit of 23.7 million lira ($8.09 million) versus 63.1 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 765.9 million lira versus 710.0 million lira year ago.

Yazicilar Holding Q1 net loss widens to 19.4 million lira

Yazicilar Holding : Q1 net loss of 19.4 million lira ($6.60 million) versus loss of 13.1 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 733.8 million lira versus 546.1 million lira year ago.

Yazicilar Holding AS divests 10.5 pct in Polinas Plastik

Yazicilar Holding AS:Decides to divest 10.5 percent in Polinas Plastik for $9.1 million.