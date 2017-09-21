Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)
21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
21.64TL
21.84TL
21.84TL
21.26TL
62,298
106,087
27.30TL
11.81TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
Sept 21 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING
Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira
Aug 14 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING AS
Yazicilar Holding says AEH completes acquisition of stake in MH Perakendecilik
May 17 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING
Yazicilar Holding proposes net 0.239 lira/shr dividend for 2016
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding FY 2016 net loss widens to 255.5 mln lira
Yazicilar Holding
Shareholders to start talks to merge OSYAS and Anadolu Endustri Holding under Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding Q3 net loss narrows to 48.4 mln lira y/y
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding Q2 net profit down at 23.7 million lira
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding Q1 net loss widens to 19.4 million lira
Yazicilar Holding
Yazicilar Holding AS divests 10.5 pct in Polinas Plastik
Yazicilar Holding AS:Decides to divest 10.5 percent in Polinas Plastik for $9.1 million. Full Article
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS