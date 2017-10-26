Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yes Bank Sept qtr profit up 25 pct

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 10.03 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 10.27 billion rupees.Sept quarter interest earned 48 billion rupees versus 40.60 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter provisions 4.47 billion rupees versus 1.62 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross NPA 1.82 percent versus 0.97 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 1.04 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter NIM 3.7 percent.Says no additional account was restructured through S4A route during quarter ‍​.Says divergence in gross NPAs 63.55 billion rupees in quarter.Says divergence in provisioning 15.36 billion rupees in qtr‍​.Net profit in sept quarter last year was 8.02 billion rupees.Adjusted net profit after tax for year ended march 31, 2017 after taking into account divergence in provisioning was 23.16 billion rupees.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed as 10.03 bln rupees from a release on the BSE.

Yes Bank cuts savings account interest rate for INR 1 crore and above to 6.25 pct p.a.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd ::Says cuts savings account interest rate for balances INR 1 crore and above by 25 BPS to 6.25 percent P.A..Says cuts savings account interest rate for balances less than 100,000 rupees by 100 BPS to 5 percent P.A..Says keeps savings account interest rates for balances between INR 100,000 to INR 10 million at 6 percent per annum.

Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split.

Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index

July 31 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says::Overall exposure to "sensitive" electricity sector falls to 10.6 percent at end-June.75 percent of corporate loan exposure 'A' or better rated⁠⁠⁠⁠.Cuts branch expansion plan.Aims to have 1800 branches by March 2020 vs 2500 planned earlier.May also curtail investment in ATMs to bank digitally.Co doesn't expect any major impact on asset quality.Reiterates full-year credit cost guidance at between 50 bps and 70 bps.Co sees full year credit growth at 30 percent.

India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago.Yes Bank Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 9.56 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 46.54 billion rupees versus 38.02 billion rupees year ago.Says NIM expanded to 3.7% for Q1FY18 from 3.6% in Q4FY17.June quarter provisions 2.86 billion rupees versus 2.07 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross npa 0.97 percent versus 1.52 percent previous quarter.June quarter net npa 0.39 percent versus 0.81 percent previous quarter.Says bank recovered 5.46 billion rupees (about 60% of total exposure) in Q1FY18 with further time bound recoveries expected in Q2FY18‍​.Provision of INR 2.28 billion retained against remaining sustainable debt exposure which is currently expected to be upgraded in June 2019.Says as at June 30, 2017 provision coverage ratio stands at 60.0 percent.Says no new restructuring; sale to ARC; SDR; 5:25 refinancing; S4A during the quarter.Says approves sub-division of existing 1 equity share of face value of INR 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of INR 2‍​.

Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

July 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd ::Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities.Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network.Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally.

Yes Bank to consider subdivision of shares

July 3 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Says to consider subdivision of shares.

Yes Bank partners Hike to power its payments platform

June 20 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Says Yes Bank partners Hike to power its payments platform.

Yes Bank to offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD Bank clients

May 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd :Says Yes Bank partners Emirates NBD Bank.Says Yes Bank will offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD clients.Yes bank - NRIs in uae can avail loans from Emirates NBD (in AED) against their non resident external FD/foreign currency deposits with Yes Bank in India.