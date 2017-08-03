Yangarra Resources Ltd (YGR.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yangarra Q2 basic FFO $0.15 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd :Yangarra announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Qtrly production averaged 5,705 boe/d (54% liquids), doubling output from Q2 of 2016..Qtrly FFO $0.15 per share - basic.

Yangarra Resources provides operations update

June 12 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd ::Yangarra provides operations update.Yangarra Resources Ltd says company's board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital budget of $70 million.Yangarra Resources Ltd says board of directors has approved an increased 2017 capital budget of $70 million.Yangarra Resources - revised capital budget projects drilling additional 12 extended reach horizontal cardium wells, 2017 production of 5,500 - 6,000 boe/d.Yangarra Resources Ltd says company expects year-end 2017 net debt of $77.5 - $82.5 million.

Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility

May 12 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd :Yangarra enters into $100 million syndicated credit facility.Yangarra resources ltd - facility is comprised of a $90 million extendible revolving term credit facility and a $10 million operating facility.Yangarra resources ltd - banking syndicate is led by alberta treasury branches and includes canadian imperial bank of commerce.Yangarra resources ltd - initial maturity date of facility is may 31, 2019.

Yangarra announces qtrly net income per share $0.06

May 11 (Reuters) - Yangarra Resources Ltd :Yangarra announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Qtrly oil and gas sales were $15.5 million with funds flow from operations of $10.3 million ($0.13 per share - basic).Qtrly net income per share $0.06.Qtrly total revenue - net of royalties $14.4 million versus $11 million.

Yangarra qtrly loss per share $0.00

Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra announces 2016 year end financial and operating results . Yangarra resources ltd qtrly production of 3,195 boe/d (56% liquids) . Yangarra resources ltd qtrly loss per share $0.00 .Qtrly oil and gas sales were $11.1 million with funds flow from operations of $6.8 million.

Yangarra qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01

Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results . Qtrly oil and gas sales were $5.7 million with funds flow from operations of $2.8 million . Tie-In into company owned facilities is currently in planning stage with production anticipated in q4 .Qtrly loss per basic share was $0.01.

Yangarra reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18

Yangarra Resources Ltd : Yangarra Resources Ltd qtrly production of 3,173 boe/d . Qtrly earnings per share $0.18 .Yangarra announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results.