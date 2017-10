Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan ‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS ::SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR $1.35 BILLION ‍​.LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE.ALL-IN COST WILL BE LIBOR + 135 BPS AND EURIBOR + 125 BPS FOR THE 367 TRANCHE.LIBOR + 220 BPS AND EURIBOR + 210 BPS FOR THE 2 YEAR AND 1 DAY TRANCHE.

Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira‍​

Sept 22 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS ::TO ISSUE LOCAL CURRENCY BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS IN TURKEY UP TO A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 10 BILLION LIRA‍​.MATURITIES OF THE BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS TO BE NO LONGER THAN 5 YEARS.

Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira

Aug 1 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS :Q2 UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 891.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 847.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 2.17 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.77 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF 783.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 743.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT THE END OF JUNE 8.24 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 8.71 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Yapi Kredi Bankasi signs collective bargaining agreement with employees union

June 23 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI ::SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN)‍​.

Yapi Kredi Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.0 billion lira

April 27 (Reuters) - Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS ::Q1 net profit of 1.0 billion lira ($280.82 million) versus 704.3 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 2.14 billion lira versus 1.82 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 807.3 million lira versus 716.16 million lira year ago.

Yapi Kredi Bankasi sells 316.0 mln lira worth NPL portfolio for 17.7 mln lira

April 24 (Reuters) - Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS ::Resolved to sell NPL portfolio worth 316.0 million lira ($88.12 million) to Guven Varlik Yonetim for a total amount of 17.7 million lira.

Yapi Kredi authorizes GM for mortgage covered bond issuance with up to 1.0 bln euro or equivalent value

April 24 (Reuters) - Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi As :Decides to authorize the head office for issuance of mortgage covered bonds abroad with up to 1.0 billion euro ($1.09 billion) or equivalent nominal value.

Yapi Kredi sells 140-million euro NPL portfolio

UniCredit says: Instanbul-based Yapi Kredi sells non performing credit portfolio, composed of credit cards and individual loans, worth total of 140 million euros . sale is part of UniCredit's ongoing strategy to reduce non performing exposure (NPE), but transaction will not impact UniCredit's NPE . Yapi Kredi is 81.8 percent owned by Koc Finansal Hizmetler As, which is in turn 50 percent owned by UniCredit. Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Yapi Kredi Bankasi proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi As :Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Yapi Kredi Bankasi authorizes GM to issue debt instruments up to $6.0 bln or equivalent

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi As : Authorizes the general management for issuance of eurobond or similar debt instruments up to an amount of $6.0 billion or equivalent foreign currencies or Turkish lira . Bank to issue debt instruments within a period of 1 year following the CMB's approval of the issuance certificate, to be sold to individual and institutional investors resident outside of Turkey, under the MTN Programme or as standalone issuances . Decides to sell non-performing loans amounting in aggregate to 531.0 million lira ($147.43 million) .Decides to sell non-performing loans as of Dec. 31, 2016 to Güven Varlik Yönetim for a total amount of 27.5 million lira.