Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results and provides update on brazilian tax matters.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from co's mines in Q3 was 257,000 ounces of gold​.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from company's mines in Q3 was 1.43 million ounces of silver and 37.1 million pounds of copper​.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍ is evaluating whether or not to increase guidance relating to production for gold, silver and copper​.Yamana Gold-co's costs expected to be within previously provided guidance range "although presently, costs are trending well below top end of range"​.Yamana Gold - ‍ final approval by president of brazil related to a program in brazil to settle certain tax contingencies anticipated by Oct 31, 2017​.Yamana Gold-expects to recognize financial impact of adherence to amnesty program in Q3/Q4 reporting, accounting treatment in line with prior guidance​.Yamana Gold - for amnesty program​, co has allocated $14.8 million for payments to make in next few weeks, plans to pay $29.3 million by end of year.

Yamana Gold enters into option contracts relating to its gold and copper production​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana Gold provides an update on exploration, metal price protection efforts and consolidation of senior management into Toronto office.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍company has entered into option contracts relating to some of its gold and copper production​.Yamana- ‍with respect to gold, option contracts entered into relating to 285,000 ounces of gold, cumulatively to be produced in q4 2017 and Q1 of 2018​.

Yamana Gold says Robert Gallagher appointed to board

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana gold announces board of directors appointment.Yamana gold-robert gallagher appointed to board; board will be comprised of 11 persons ‍with pending retirement to an emeritus role of two directors.

Yamana Gold posts Q2 loss $0.04/shr from continuing operations

July 27 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Yamana Gold announces second quarter 2017 results.Q2 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations including items.Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Yamana Gold Inc - outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold​.Yamana Gold Inc - qtrly ‍total production was 244,607 ounces of gold from Yamana's six producing mines​.Company reiterates production and cost guidance across all metals for year.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍evaluating selection of financial advisors to advise on potential strategic alternatives for Agua Rica​.Q2 average realized silver price per ounce $16.89 versus. $16.83.Yamana Gold Inc - ‍appointment of Andrea Bertone to its board of directors effective immediately​.In total, Yamana's board is now comprised of 12 directors.Q2 silver produced 1.32 million ounces versus approximately 1.69 million ounces.Yamana Gold advisors retained to advise on potential strategic alternatives including possible sale of 100 pct of Kirkland Lake property portfolio.Qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.52 versus $2.12.Q2 average realized gold price per ounce $1,268 versus. $1,267.Qtrly total gold production 288,830 ounces.

Yamana Gold reports qtrly net loss $0.01/shr from continuing operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc :Qtrly revenue from continuing operations $403.5 million versus $400.9 million.Qtrly net loss per share from continuing operations $0.01.Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized gold price per ounce $1,220 versus. $1,189.Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized copper price per pound $2.57 versus. $2.25.Yamana Gold Inc says company reiterates its cost guidance for 2017.Says company is increasing its annual production guidance to 940,000 ounces of gold after a strong first quarter.Yamana Gold Inc qtrly average realized silver price per ounce $17.29 versus. $14.94.Says 2017 silver production is expected to increase more significantly, in percentage terms, than gold production.Says 2017 copper production, all of which is from chapada, is expected to remain constant throughout the guidance period.Yamana Gold - qtrly total gold produced, attributable to the company, 257,533 ounces versus. 283,758 ounces last year.Yamana Gold - qtrly total silver produced 1,079,108 ounces versus. 1,802,029 ounces last year.Yamana Gold - qtrly total copper production 26.5 million pounds versus. 25.9 million pounds last year.Yamana Gold - co expects to generate significant increases in cash flow and free cash flow beginning in 2018.

Yamana Gold reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

Yamana Gold Inc : Yamana Gold announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 loss per share $0.38 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 revenue $484.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $488.1 million . Q4 average realized gold price per ounce $1,210 versus $1,102 . Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 silver production from continuing operations was 1.6 million ounces, compared to 1.9 million ounces in same quarter of 2015 . Yamana Gold Inc - Q4 gold production from continuing operations was 319,265 ounces of gold, compared to 316,795 ounces of gold produced in Q4 of 2015 . Yamana Gold -total cost of sales per ounce of gold in Q4 of 2016, excluding brio gold, was $935 per ounce sold, unchanged from same quarter of 2015 . Q4 average realized silver price per ounce $17.17 versus $14.62 . Yamana Gold -including brio gold, total cost of sales for gold in q4 of 2016 was $1,004 per ounce sold, compared to $959 per ounce sold in same period of 2015 . Yamana Gold Inc - total copper production for Q4 of 2016 was 36.9 million pounds, compared to 36.6 million pounds for same period of 2015 . Q4 average realized copper price per pound $2.48 versus $2.26 . Yamana Gold -on a co-product basis, aisc from continuing operations, excluding brio gold, were $894 per ounce of gold produced for q4 of 2016, compared to $773 per ounce.

Yamana Gold reports 2017-2019 outlook

Yamana Gold Inc : Yamana Gold provides 2017-2019 outlook . Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018 . Yamana Gold Inc says company is not expecting to begin development of any major projects in next five years . Yamana Gold Inc sees total silver production 4.7 million oz for 2017 . Yamana Gold Inc sees 2017 total gold production 920,000 oz . Yamana Gold Inc sees total copper production (chapada) for 2017 120 million lbs .Yamana Gold Inc sees 2018 total gold production 1.03 million oz ; sees 2019 total gold production 1.10 million oz.

Yamana Gold delivered production at costs in line with expectations for 2016

Yamana Gold Inc : Yamana Gold provides preliminary 2016 operational results . Says delivered production at costs in line with expectations for FY2016 with total cost of sales per ounce of gold sold of about $1,011 .Yamana gold- "costs are expected to decrease over next few years as company optimizes operations".

Yamana provides update on labour negotiations in Chile

Yamana Gold Inc : Yamana provides update on labour negotiations in Chile . Says collective bargaining agreements have been entered into at Minera Florida . Company has been in negotiations with unions representing workers employed at el peñón and minera florida . Operations at El Peñón have been suspended in light of foregoing .YAMANA GOLD INC - both unions representing underground workers have rejected co's final offer.