Secunet Security Networks AG (YSNG.DE)

Secunet Security Networks H1 EBIT up at EUR 5.0 mln

Aug 3 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG ::‍IN H1 INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 26%, I.E. 11.3 MILLION EUROS, TO 54.8 MILLION EUROS​.‍H1 EBIT UP BY 2.6 MILLION EUROS FROM 2.4 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO 5.0 MILLION EUROS​.‍3.4 MILLION EUROS IN GROUP EARNINGS IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​.‍CONFIRMING ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Secunet Security Networks takes over bintec elmeg Security GmbH

July 5 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG :TAKES OVER BINTEC ELMEG SECURITY GMBH.

secunet Security Networks raises FY 2017 forecast

June 14 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.‍SURGE IN ORDERS FROM DEFENCE SECTOR HAS NOW PROMPTED BOARD OF MANAGEMENT TO PROJECT HIGHER REVENUE OF AROUND 130 MILLION EUROS WITH EBIT OF AROUND 18 MILLION EUROS FOR 2017​.

Secunet Security Networks Q1 revenue up at 24.7 mln euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG ::Secunet Security Networks during the first quarter of 2017: growth in revenue and earnings.In Q1 revenue of 24.7 million euros ($26.98 million). When compared to revenue during same period of previous year (19.4 million euros), this represents an increase of 27% or 5.3 million euros.Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.9 million euros in first three months of 2017 versus 0.2 million euros year ago.As at 31 March 2017, order book according to IFRS totalled 70.5 million euros, up 65%.Holds firm to forecast for 2017 financial year.

Secunet Security Networks FY group revenue up at EUR 115.7 mln

Secunet Security Networks AG : 2016 annual financial statement, profit distribution and forecast . In 2016 financial year, secunet group revenue increased by 27%, from 91.1 million euros in previous year to 115.7 million euros ($124.20 million) . FY EBIT increased by 59% compared to previous year, rising from 8.6 million euros to 13.7 million euros . Group net income of 9.2 million euros in 2016 financial year, corresponding to an increase of 3.1 million euros or 51% compared to previous year (6.1 million euros) . Dividend of 0.58 euros per share .Expects a moderate decline in EBIT for 2017 financial year compared to previous year, as well as a slightly lower EBIT margin.

secunet Security Networks raises 2016 forecast

Secunet Security Networks AG : Anticipates 2016 revenue of around 114 million euros ($120.94 million) and earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of around 13 million euros (2015 financial year: revenue 91.1 million euros, EBIT 8.6 million euros . Has raised its forecast for 2016 financial year . Income from hardware and licences actually anticipated for year 2017 is now leading to a considerable increase in EBIT expectations to about 13 million euros .Further improvement in the outlook for the 2016 financial year.

Secunet Security Networks increases FY 2016 forecast

Secunet Security Networks AG : Has increased its forecast for fiscal year 2016, owing to company's sustainably good business performance, driven particularly by increased demand for products in Sina family in present Q4 .Sales are estimated at 105 million euro ($113.07 million)s and an EBIT (earnings before tax and interest) of 10 million euros (previous year: sales 91.1 million euros, EBIT 8.6 million euros).

secunet Security Networks H1 group earnings of 1.5 mln euros

secunet Security Networks AG : Generated 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million)in group earnings in first half of 2016, compared 0.5 million euros in previous year .Has increased its forecast for 2016 fiscal year: sales of 94 million euros with an EBIT of around 9 million euros are now expected.

secunet Security Networks raises FY revenue and EBIT forecast

secunet Security Networks AG : Forecast for the 2016 financial year raised . Preliminary revenues of 43 million euros ($47.34 million) in first six months of 2016 (previous year: 35.3 million euros) . H1 preliminary earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of over 2 million euros (previous year: 0.3 million euros) .Increasing its forecast for 2016 fiscal year to revenues of around 94 million euros and an EBIT of around 9 million euros.

Secunet Security Networks confirms FY 2016 outlook

Secunet Security Networks AG:Confirms forecast for 2016 financial year.2016 revenue is still expected to match the previous year's - adjusted by extraordinary items - with an EBIT margin staying approx. consistent in a year-on-year comparison.