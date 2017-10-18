Edition:
Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)

ZALG.DE on Xetra

41.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€41.67
Open
€41.76
Day's High
€42.19
Day's Low
€41.29
Volume
440,950
Avg. Vol
549,490
52-wk High
€45.48
52-wk Low
€33.54

Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:31am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance for sales in upper half of 20-25 percent range, adjusted. Ebit in lower half of 5-6 percent range.Zalando co-ceo says launching beauty category involves investment across supply chain but declines to put a figure on it.Zalando co-ceo sees opportunity to take similar market share in beauty business as it has in fashion sector.  Full Article

New Zalando warehouses to up capacity to 10 bln euros
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:18am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo says two planned warehouses will up capacity to 10 billion euros sales.Zalando co-ceo says doesn't see impact from amazon on numbers, room in online fashion for several players.Zalando co-ceo says no impact on capex from new warehouses this year, projects to kick off next year.Zalando co-ceo says expects new italian warehouse to be in north of country, to creat significant number of jobs.Zalando co-ceo says starting to consider expanding to new markets, categories but no decisions yet.  Full Article

Zalando Q2 growth limited by capacity constraints
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 02:28am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo says Q2 growth was limited by capacity constraints as new warehouses come on stream.Zalando co-ceo reiterates target for 20-25 percent revenue growth in 2017.  Full Article

Zalando says plans to buy back 17,000 shares for employee incentive program
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 01:21pm EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Zalando SE :Says plans to buy back 17,000 shares for employee incentive program.Says for a total purchase price of approximately 0.73 million eur .  Full Article

Zalando says group revenues grew in Q2 to 909-924 million euros
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 06:53pm EDT 

Zalando : Grew group revenues in the second quarter of 2016 to eur 909-924 million or by 24-26% . Expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of eur 68-88 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 pct in Q2 . Reiterates fy guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor and increases FY adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 4.0-5.5 pct .All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited.  Full Article

Zalando will invest profits in coming years in growth
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 05:10am EDT 

Zalando Se : Co-Ceo tells AGM aims for 2016 growth at top end of long-term target of 20-25 percent . Aims to keep margin at 3-4 percent in 2016, plans investments of 200 million eur . Co-Ceo says will invest profits in coming years in growth Further company coverage: [ZALG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Zalando confirms FY 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Zalando SE:Reiterates full-year FY 2016 guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 per cent corridor and adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 per cent.  Full Article

Zalando gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Zalando SE:FY 2016 guidance: revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor, adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 pct.FY 2015 reported revenue of 2,958 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3,728 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Zalando raises FY 2015 revenue guidance
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

Zalando SE:On track towards 33-35 per cent revenue growth in FY 2015; to reach close to 3 billion euros in revenue for the FY 2015.FY 2015 revenue estimate.  Full Article

German Competition Group files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 05:54am EST 

German Competition Group:Files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters.Says accuses zalando of misrepresenting how many of certain items may be available in stock.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits

* Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

