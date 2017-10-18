Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo confirms full-year guidance for sales in upper half of 20-25 percent range, adjusted. Ebit in lower half of 5-6 percent range.Zalando co-ceo says launching beauty category involves investment across supply chain but declines to put a figure on it.Zalando co-ceo sees opportunity to take similar market share in beauty business as it has in fashion sector.

New Zalando warehouses to up capacity to 10 bln euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo says two planned warehouses will up capacity to 10 billion euros sales.Zalando co-ceo says doesn't see impact from amazon on numbers, room in online fashion for several players.Zalando co-ceo says no impact on capex from new warehouses this year, projects to kick off next year.Zalando co-ceo says expects new italian warehouse to be in north of country, to creat significant number of jobs.Zalando co-ceo says starting to consider expanding to new markets, categories but no decisions yet.

Zalando Q2 growth limited by capacity constraints

July 18 (Reuters) - Zalando Se :Zalando co-ceo says Q2 growth was limited by capacity constraints as new warehouses come on stream.Zalando co-ceo reiterates target for 20-25 percent revenue growth in 2017.

Zalando says plans to buy back 17,000 shares for employee incentive program

June 12 (Reuters) - Zalando SE :Says plans to buy back 17,000 shares for employee incentive program.Says for a total purchase price of approximately 0.73 million eur .

Zalando says group revenues grew in Q2 to 909-924 million euros

Zalando : Grew group revenues in the second quarter of 2016 to eur 909-924 million or by 24-26% . Expects to achieve an adjusted EBIT of eur 68-88 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5-9.5 pct in Q2 . Reiterates fy guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor and increases FY adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 4.0-5.5 pct .All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited.

Zalando will invest profits in coming years in growth

Zalando Se : Co-Ceo tells AGM aims for 2016 growth at top end of long-term target of 20-25 percent . Aims to keep margin at 3-4 percent in 2016, plans investments of 200 million eur . Co-Ceo says will invest profits in coming years in growth Further company coverage: [ZALG.DE] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom) ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Zalando confirms FY 2016 outlook

Zalando SE:Reiterates full-year FY 2016 guidance of revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 per cent corridor and adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 per cent.

Zalando gives FY 2016 outlook with revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Zalando SE:FY 2016 guidance: revenue growth at upper end of 20-25 pct growth corridor, adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0-4.5 pct.FY 2015 reported revenue of 2,958 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 3,728 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Zalando raises FY 2015 revenue guidance

Zalando SE:On track towards 33-35 per cent revenue growth in FY 2015; to reach close to 3 billion euros in revenue for the FY 2015.FY 2015 revenue estimate.

German Competition Group files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters

German Competition Group:Files suit against Zalando for false advertising - Reuters.Says accuses zalando of misrepresenting how many of certain items may be available in stock.