ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL.TO)

ZCL Composites Q2 earnings per share C$0.19

Aug 3 (Reuters) - ZCL Composites Inc ::ZCL Composites reports q2 2017 financial results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.19.Says backlog was $51.5 million as at june 30, 2017, down $3.6 million or 6 pct, from $55.0 million a year earlier.ZCL Composites Inc says ‍outlook remains positive and expect to continue profitable revenue growth in second half of year​.Q2 revenue c$53.3 million.Qtrly revenue $53.3 million versus $44.7 million in same quarter last year.

ZCL Composites reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.03

May 3 (Reuters) - ZCL Composites Inc :ZCL Composites reports Q1 2017 financial results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.03.Q1 revenue fell 9 percent to C$31.7 million.Q1 earnings per share C$0.05 from continuing operations.ZCL Composites Inc - Backlog was $50.8 million as at March 31, 2017,.

ZCL announces continuation of normal course issuer bid

ZCL Composites Inc : ZCL announces continuation of normal course issuer bid . Authorized by TSX to purchase up to 1.5 million common shares . ZCL Composites Inc - corporation is authorized to make purchases during period from March 31, 2017 to March 30, 2018 .ZCL Composites Inc - corporation entered into a second NCIB on March 28, 2016, however second NCIB was not utilized by corporation.

ZCL Composites Q4 earnings per share C$0.19

ZCL Composites Inc : ZCL composites reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 record financial results, special dividend and a 50% increase in quarterly dividend . Q4 earnings per share C$0.19 . Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$46.6 million . ZCL's board has decided to substantially increase its distribution to shareholders through two initiatives . Backlog was $35.6 million as at December 31, 2016, compared to $38.5 million a year earlier. . Says 50 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share . Says one-time special dividend of $0.65 per share . Confident that revenue for 2017 will be higher than 2016 .ZCL Composites Inc- remain confident in 10/10/10 plan of delivering 10% compound annual growth rates in revenues, earnings, and dividend payout for 2017.

Zcl Composites Q2 earnings per share c$0.14

Zcl Composites Inc : Q2 earnings per share c$0.14 . Zcl composites reports second quarter 2016 financial results . Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to c$44.7 million .Zcl composites inc says compared to q1 of 2016, total backlog increased by $8.7 million or 19% from $46.4 million at march 31, 2016.