Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zeder Investments says HY ‍headline earnings decreased by 69.9 pct

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd :HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 69,9% TO 4,3 CENTS PER SHARE​.‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 74,5% TO 3,8 CENTS PER SHARE​.HY ‍REVENUE 4.44 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.91 BILLION RAND.

Zeder Investments says caution no longer required in deal with co's securities

April 21 (Reuters) - Zeder investments Ltd ::Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities.

Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade

April 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd ::Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement .Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time.Caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in company's securities..

Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct

Zeder Investments Ltd : Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share . Dividend up 22.2 pct to 11 cents per share .Sotp value up 23.1 pct to r8.53 per share as at 28 february 2017.

Zeder Investments sees FY headline loss 47 c/shr-48 c/shr

Zeder Investments Ltd : Sees FY recurring headline earnings per share between 42.2 cents and 43.0 cents, or between 0.5 pct lower or 1.4 pct higher .Sees FY headline loss per share between 47.0-48.0 cents, versus HEPS of 36.5 cents reported year ago.

Zeder says HY HEPS more than doubled to 14.3 cents

Zeder Investments Ltd: JSE: ZED - condensed unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016 . HY revenue 4.9 million rand versus 4.8 million rand year ago .HY headline earnings increased by 134% to 14.3 cents per share.

Zeder Investments sees H1 HEPS between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents

Jse: SOTP value as at 26 September 2016 amounted to r14.5bn or r8.38 per share . Recurring headline earnings from investments per share will be between 20.1 cents and 21.1 cents six-months ended 31 Aug .HEPS will be between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents for six-month period ended 31 august 2016.

PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation

PSG Group Ltd : Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS . PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards . PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct .Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows.