Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zeder Investments says HY headline earnings decreased by 69.9 pct
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd
Zeder Investments says caution no longer required in deal with co's securities
April 21 (Reuters) - Zeder investments Ltd
Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
April 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd
Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
Zeder Investments Ltd
Zeder Investments sees FY headline loss 47 c/shr-48 c/shr
Zeder Investments Ltd
Zeder says HY HEPS more than doubled to 14.3 cents
Zeder Investments Ltd: JSE: ZED - condensed unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016
Zeder Investments sees H1 HEPS between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents
Jse: SOTP value as at 26 September 2016 amounted to r14.5bn or r8.38 per share . Recurring headline earnings from investments per share will be between 20.1 cents and 21.1 cents six-months ended 31 Aug .HEPS will be between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents for six-month period ended 31 august 2016. Full Article
PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation
PSG Group Ltd
BRIEF-Zeder Investments sees HY HEPS between 3.7-4.9 cents
* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)