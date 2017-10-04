Edition:
United States

Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

625.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.00 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
619.00
Open
610.00
Day's High
625.00
Day's Low
603.00
Volume
3,720,014
Avg. Vol
1,164,692
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zeder Investments says HY ‍headline earnings decreased by 69.9 pct
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 07:15am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Zeder Investments Ltd :HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 69,9% TO 4,3 CENTS PER SHARE​.‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS DECREASED BY 74,5% TO 3,8 CENTS PER SHARE​.HY ‍REVENUE 4.44 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.91 BILLION RAND.  Full Article

Zeder Investments says caution no longer required in deal with co's securities
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 03:01am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Zeder investments Ltd ::Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities.  Full Article

Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 03:00am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd ::Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement .Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time.Caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in company's securities..  Full Article

Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 08:11am EDT 

Zeder Investments Ltd : Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share . Dividend up 22.2 pct to 11 cents per share .Sotp value up 23.1 pct to r8.53 per share as at 28 february 2017.  Full Article

Zeder Investments sees FY headline loss 47 c/shr-48 c/shr
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 03:45am EDT 

Zeder Investments Ltd : Sees FY recurring headline earnings per share between 42.2 cents and 43.0 cents, or between 0.5 pct lower or 1.4 pct higher .Sees FY headline loss per share between 47.0-48.0 cents, versus HEPS of 36.5 cents reported year ago.  Full Article

Zeder says HY HEPS more than doubled to 14.3 cents
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 08:30am EDT 

Zeder Investments Ltd: JSE: ZED - condensed unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016 . HY revenue 4.9 million rand versus 4.8 million rand year ago .HY headline earnings increased by 134% to 14.3 cents per share.  Full Article

Zeder Investments sees H1 HEPS between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 01:05am EDT 

Jse: SOTP value as at 26 September 2016 amounted to r14.5bn or r8.38 per share . Recurring headline earnings from investments per share will be between 20.1 cents and 21.1 cents six-months ended 31 Aug .HEPS will be between 13.8 cents and 14.8 cents for six-month period ended 31 august 2016.  Full Article

PSG Group says co and Zeder agree on management internalisation
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 01:05am EDT 

PSG Group Ltd : Zeder and PSG agreed existing management agreement be internalised by Zeder against issue of 207.7 mln new Zeder shares to PSGCS . PSG will remain a significant shareholder in Zeder, existing PSG representatives will continue to serve on both boards . PSG's shareholding in Zeder will increase from approximately 34.5 pct to approximately 42.4 pct .Internalisation will result in a significant improvement in Zeder's future profitability and cash flows.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Zeder Investments Ltd News

BRIEF-Zeder Investments sees HY HEPS between 3.7-4.9 cents

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

» More ZEDJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials