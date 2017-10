Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 3.32 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 16.41 billion rupees versus 16.45 billion rupees.Approved allotment of 3.9 million non convertible preferance shares to shareholders of Reliance Big Broadcasting, Big Magic.

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Says appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO in place of Mihir Modi.Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co‍​.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

July 19 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises".Zee Entertainment Enterprises - no proposal relating to acquisition of any stake in Alt Balaji by co.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International

July 18 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million.Says Fly-By-Wire International has now become a wholly owned unit of co.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal

June 8 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million.Approved acquisition of 12.5 percent stake in tagos design innovations for INR equivalent of $2.5 million.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit rises almost sevenfold

May 10 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 15.14 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income 15.83 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees.Says first phase of sale of sports business to Sony Pictures Network completed; USD 330 million been received.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.27 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income 15.59 billion rupees.Says board recommends equity dividend of 250 pct/ INR 2.50 per share.March quarter consol exceptional item 12.23 billion rupees.

Zee Entertainment concludes 1st phase of deal to sell sports business

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : Concludes sale of co's stake in Taj - India & transfer of major part of Sports Broadcasting Business of Taj - Mauritius .Says 2nd phase of transaction expected to be concluded within next few months.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises says Sony Pictures to buy Ten Sports from co<6758.T>

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : Sony pictures to acquire Ten Sports from Zee . Deal for all-cash consideration of US$385 million . Deal expected to be concluded within 4-5 months .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up about 22 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 2.17 billion rupees . June-quarter consol total income from operations 15.72 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 13.27 billion rupees . June-quarter advertising revenues of 9.12 billion rupees, up 19.2% yoy .

Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit after tax up about 13 pct

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 2.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.32 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol total income from operations 15.32 billion rupees versus 13.47 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 2.66 billion rupees . Recommended equity dividend of 2.25 rupees per share . March-quarter consol net profit after tax 2.61 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees last year .