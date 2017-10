Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZEEN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Zee Media Corp June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zee Media Corporation Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit of 950,000 rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 1.18 billion rupees versus 1.07 billion rupees last year.

Zee Media Corp appoints Sumit Kapoor as CFO

Zee Media Corporation Ltd :Sumit Kapoor has been appointed as the chief financial officer in place of Dinesh Garg.

Zee Media CEO Rajendra Kumar Arora resigns

Zee Media Corporation Ltd : Resignation of executive director & CEO . Rajendra Kumar Arora resigned as executive director,ceo of the company with effect from the close of business on August 30, 2016 .