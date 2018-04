Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZE PAK FY Net Profit Down At 183.2 Mln Zlotys

April 20 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW-ADAMOW-KONIN SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 183.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 247.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 2.44 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.70 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY OPERATING PROFIT 290.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 371.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY 2017 NET PROFIT AFFECTED BY ONE-OFF EVENTS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT 79 MILLION ZLOTYS.

ZE PAK Estimates One-Off Event Impact On FY Results In Amount Of 41 MLn Zlotys

April 6 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW ADAMOW KONIN SA ::ESTIMATES THAT ITS CONSOLIDATED FY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY ONE-OFF EVENT IN AMOUNT OF 41 MILLION ZLOTYS.SAYS ONE-OFF EVENT NOT TO HAVE IMPACT ON REPORTED FY EBITDA AND LIQUIDITY.ONE-OFF EVENT IMPACT RELATES TO LOWERING DEFERRED TAX ASSET IN AMOUNT OF 19 MILLION ZLOTYS AND WRITE DOWN ON FIXED ASSET UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN AMOUNT OF 22 MILLION ZLOTYS .

ZE PAK Q3 net profit down at 66.0 mln zlotys

Nov 14 (Reuters) - ZE PAK :Q3 REVENUE 635.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 686.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 66.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 77.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 90.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

ZE PAK Q2 net profit decreases to 48.1 mln zlotys

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW ADAMOW KONIN SA (ZE PAK) ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS Q2 REVENUE WAS 577.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 687.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT 75.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 105.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 48.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 64.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO .

ZE PAK 4 units starts liquidation proceedings

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW ADAMOW KONIN SA (ZE PAK) ::4 ITS UNITS, ENERGOINWEST SERWIS, EL PAK SERWIS, AQUAKON AND EKO-SUROWCE, STARTS LIQUIDATION PROCEEDINGS.

ZEPAK names Wieslaw Walendziak chairman of supervisory board

July 3 (Reuters) - ZESPOL ELEKTROWNI PATNOW ADAMOW KONIN SA (ZEPAK) ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED WIESLAW WALENDZIAK FOR POST OF CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD.

Ze Pak Q1 net profit lowers to 55.3 million zlotys YoY

May 15 (Reuters) - ZE PAK ::Q1 NET PROFIT 55.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 74.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 599.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 680.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 72.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 114.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

ZE PAK considers sale of assets related to mine and power plant in Adamow

April 26 (Reuters) - Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA ::As part of a review of strategic options considers sale of assets related to the mine and power plant in Adamow.The subject of the potential transaction may be PAK KWB Adamow SA and a separate part of company related with Adamow power plant.

ZE PAK FY net result swings to profit of 247.7 mln zlotys

Zespol Elektrowni Patnow Adamow Konin SA (ZE PAK) : Said on Tuesday that its FY revenue was 2.70 billion zlotys ($681.70 million) versus 2.95 billion zlotys a year ago . FY net profit was 247.7 million zlotys versus loss of 1.88 billion zlotys a year ago .FY operating profit was 371.4 million zlotys versus loss 1.80 billion zlotys a year ago.

ZE PAK appoints new CEO

ZE PAK :Said on Friday that its current deputy CEO, Adam Klapszta, has been appointed the company's new CEO.