Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zensar Technologies buys business of Keystone Logic Solutions

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Keystone Logic Solutions Private Limited, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis . Says deal for 1.32 billion rupees in cash .Says co expects deal to close in first week of April 2017.

Zensar Technologies approves appointment of Manoj Jaiswal as CFO

Zensar Technologies Ltd :Says approved appointment of Manoj Jaiswal as CFO.

Zensar Technologies inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with John Lewis

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with john lewis deal includes the creation of a joint innovation framework .

Zensar Technologies says SmartestEnergy selects co as IT transformation partner

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Smartestenergy selects Zensar as its it transformation partner .

Zensar Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says that board has recommended payment of interim dividend at the rate of 5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (50 pct.) of the company for the FY 2015-16.

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces appointment of chief executive officer and managing director

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kishore as chief executive officer and managing director (designate) of the company with effect from Jan. 12, 2016.