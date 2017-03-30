Edition:
Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)

ZENT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

745.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs750.35
Open
Rs752.70
Day's High
Rs765.00
Day's Low
Rs736.10
Volume
4,990
Avg. Vol
17,300
52-wk High
Rs1,073.50
52-wk Low
Rs732.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zensar Technologies buys business of Keystone Logic Solutions
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 05:41am EDT 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Approved acquisition of business of Keystone Logic Solutions Private Limited, as a going concern, on a slump sale basis . Says deal for 1.32 billion rupees in cash .Says co expects deal to close in first week of April 2017.  Full Article

Zensar Technologies approves appointment of Manoj Jaiswal as CFO
Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 02:49am EST 

Zensar Technologies Ltd :Says approved appointment of Manoj Jaiswal as CFO.  Full Article

Zensar Technologies inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with John Lewis
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 02:21am EDT 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with john lewis deal includes the creation of a joint innovation framework .  Full Article

Zensar Technologies says SmartestEnergy selects co as IT transformation partner
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 05:14am EDT 

Zensar Technologies Ltd : Smartestenergy selects Zensar as its it transformation partner .  Full Article

Zensar Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend
Tuesday, 19 Jan 2016 05:31am EST 

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says that board has recommended payment of interim dividend at the rate of 5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (50 pct.) of the company for the FY 2015-16.  Full Article

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces appointment of chief executive officer and managing director
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 02:56am EST 

Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kishore as chief executive officer and managing director (designate) of the company with effect from Jan. 12, 2016.  Full Article

