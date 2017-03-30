Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Zensar Technologies buys business of Keystone Logic Solutions
Zensar Technologies approves appointment of Manoj Jaiswal as CFO
Zensar Technologies inks multimillion multi-year managed services deal with John Lewis
Zensar Technologies says SmartestEnergy selects co as IT transformation partner
Zensar Technologies Ltd declares interim dividend
Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says that board has recommended payment of interim dividend at the rate of 5 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (50 pct.) of the company for the FY 2015-16. Full Article
Zensar Technologies Ltd announces appointment of chief executive officer and managing director
Zensar Technologies Ltd:Says board has approved the appointment of Sandeep Kishore as chief executive officer and managing director (designate) of the company with effect from Jan. 12, 2016. Full Article