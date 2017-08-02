Edition:
United States

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,198.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.05 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs1,196.95
Open
Rs1,209.90
Day's High
Rs1,209.90
Day's Low
Rs1,185.40
Volume
1,127
Avg. Vol
4,747
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZF Steering Gear (India) June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:46am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 91.9 million rupees versus 152.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.09 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:30am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share.  Full Article

ZF Steering Gear (India) June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 02:57am EDT 

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 134.6 million rupees versus 89.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.11 billion rupees versus 839 million rupees last year .  Full Article

ZF Steering Gear (India) March-quarter profit falls
Thursday, 19 May 2016 03:14am EDT 

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : March-quarter net profit 129.3 million rupees versus 137.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.09 billion rupees versus 954 million rupees last year . Declared dividend of 12.50 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More ZFST.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials