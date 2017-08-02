ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZF Steering Gear (India) June-qtr profit falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 91.9 million rupees versus 152.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 1.09 billion rupees versus 1.25 billion rupees year ago.

ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share

May 30 (Reuters) - ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd :Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share.

ZF Steering Gear (India) June-qtr profit rises

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 134.6 million rupees versus 89.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.11 billion rupees versus 839 million rupees last year .

ZF Steering Gear (India) March-quarter profit falls

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd : March-quarter net profit 129.3 million rupees versus 137.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.09 billion rupees versus 954 million rupees last year . Declared dividend of 12.50 rupees per share .