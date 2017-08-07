Elringklinger AG (ZILGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG ::MAKES FURTHER GROUND IN SECOND QUARTER OF 2017.‍EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION UP BY 12% TO EUR 76.3 MILLION IN FIRST HALF​.STRONG DEMAND SEES REVENUE EXPAND BY 4.3% IN Q2 OF 2017 AND BY 8.4% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017.‍GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​.‍MANAGED TO INCREASE Q2 SALES REVENUE BY 4.3% TO EUR 407.8 (390.9) MILLION​.RECORDED EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION OF EUR 37.2 (36.2) MILLION IN Q2.

ElringKlinger revenue up 12.5 pct in first quarter

May 9 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG :GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED.REVENUE UP BY 12.5% IN Q1; ORGANIC GROWTH OF 10.9%.Q1 EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION ROSE BY EUR 7.1 MILLION OR 22.2% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 39.1 MILLION.MANAGED TO LIFT SALES REVENUE IN Q1 BY 12.5% OR EUR 48.1 MILLION, TAKING FIGURE TO EUR 433.3 (385.2) MILLION.Q1 GROUP'S ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF EUR 41.9 MILLION OR 10.9% WAS COMPLEMENTED BY POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS.MEDIUM-TERM REVENUE AND EARNINGS TARGETS HAVE ALSO BEEN CONFIRMED.

Elringklinger AG : Concludes 2016 financial year with strong final quarter . Proposed dividend of 0.50 euros ($0.5378) per share which corresponds to payout ratio of 40 percent . FY revenue up by 3.3 percent to 1.55 billion euros and by 4.7 perscent in organic terms . Says guidance for 2017 organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percentage points above global market growth . Ebit margin before purchase price allocation around 9 to 10 percent .FY group thus saw its net income (after non-controlling interests) fall to 78.6 million euros (91.6 million euros).

ElringKlinger AG : Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger . Walter H. Lechler, long-standing chairman of supervisory board, to step down from his post at end of Annual General Meeting on May 16 and vacate supervisory board . Klaus Eberhardt nominated as new chairman of supervisory board .Contracts of management board members Stefan Wolf and Theo Becker extended by five years.

ElringKlinger AG : Change to supervisory board of Elringklinger .Chairman of supervisory board, Walter H. Lechler, to stand down from his post at end of AGM on May 16, 2017.

ElringKlinger AG : Announces preliminary results for fiscal 2016: revenue up, earnings before interest and taxes at prior-year level . FY revenue rose 3.3 percent to 1.557 billion euros ($1.65 billion) . FY EBIT before purchase price allocation on a par with previous year at 140.4 million euros .FY revenue up by 3.3 pct to 1,557 million euros, organically by 4.7 pct.

ElringKlinger receives order from U.S. car maker

ElringKlinger AG : Receives a major lightweight contract from U.S. market . Order from an U.S. car maker for supply of cockpit cross-car beams . Establishment of new production site in close proximity to customer - start of production planned for 2017 .Order represents triple-digit million euro volume over five years.

ElringKlinger Q3 revenue up at 374.2 mln euros

ElringKlinger AG : Q3 ($413.27 million) . Q3 EBIT before purchase price allocation down year on year at 32.6 million euros . Net finance result for Q3 was slightly better (+2.0 million euros) than for same period a year ago . Q3 earnings per share stood at 0.30 euros, only slightly down on prior-year figure of 0.32 euros .Outlook for FY 2016 put in more precise terms: EBIT pre PPA more likely to be at lower end of 140 million to 150 million euros range targeted by group.

ElringKlinger eyes light weight component orders from 2017

ElringKlinger CEO : Says currently have order potential for light weight components worth 300-500 million eur . Says order potential for light weight components could be booked from 2017 to 2019 Further company coverage: [ZILGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

ElringKlinger confirms FY guidance given end of July

ElringKlinger AG : Records organic growth of 5.6 percent in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 revenue rose 2.9 percent to 391 million euros ($435.50 million) .Guidance for FY 2016: 5 percent to 7 percent organic revenue growth and EBIT pre PPA of 140 million to 150 million euros expected.