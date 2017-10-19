Zooplus AG (ZO1G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zooplus Q3 sales increase 22 pct to EUR 277 mln

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG :DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017.Q3 SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 277 MILLION EUR.‍SALES INCREASE 22% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN Q3 OF 2017 TO EUR 277 M (Q3 2016: EUR 227 M)​.‍SALES RISE 21% IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 TO EUR 794 M (9M 2016: EUR 655 M)​.‍CONFIRMS 2017 FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR SALES OF AROUND EUR 1,125 M​.‍SIGNIFICANT ACCELERATION IN BUSINESS WITH NEW CUSTOMERS IN Q3 OF 2017​.‍IN Q4 EXPECTS BUSINESS WITH NEW CUSTOMERS TO REMAIN STRONG.‍IN Q4 ANTICIPATES A FURTHER ACCELERATION IN OVERALL SALES GROWTH​.

Zooplus confirms 2020 sales outlook

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG ::‍OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FOR 2020 FOR SALES OF AT LEAST EUR 2 BN AND AN EBT OF EUR 60 M IN EXISTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS​.

Zooplus cuts 2017 forecast

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG :DGAP-ADHOC: ZOOPLUS AG: 2017 EARNINGS FORECAST REVISED TO ACCELERATE SALES GROWTH.‍IS REVISING ITS 2017 SALES FORECAST FROM ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF AT LEAST EUR 1,125 M TO A FORECAST NOW OF AROUND EUR 1,125 M​.‍TO REVISE ITS EXISTING FORECAST FOR EBT FOR 2017, REDUCING IT FROM A RANGE OF EUR 17 M TO EUR 22 M TO A SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION AMOUNT​.SALES FORECAST BASED ON COMPANY'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE YEAR-TO-DATE AND CURRENT PROJECTION FOR SALES DEVELOPMENT GOING FORWARD,​.REVISION PROMPTED BY STRATEGIC DECISION TO USE FUNDS TO INVEST MORE HEAVILY IN SUSTAINABLE GROWTH AND EXPANDING MARKET POSITION​.

Zooplus H1 EBT stable at 5.1 million euros

Aug 22 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG ::H1 SALES ROSE 21 PERCENT TO 517 MILLION EUR.‍FULL-YEAR 2017 SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST CONFIRMED​.‍EBT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 WERE AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AND REACHED EUR 5.1 M (H1 2016: EUR 5.1 M)​.

Zooplus confirms sales and earnings forecast for 2017

May 18 (Reuters) - ZOOPLUS AG ::POSITIVE SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 3.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS 2.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO.Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PERCENT TO 257 MILLION EUR.COMPANY CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.

Zooplus FY pretax profit up at 17.9 million euros

Zooplus AG : FY pretax profit 17.9 million euros ($19.33 million) versus 12.7 million euros year ago . FY sales increase by 28 percent to 909 million euros (2015: 711 million euros) . Sales in 2017 expected to reach a minimum of 1,125 million euros and EBT projected in range of 17 million euros to 22 million euros . Target for year 2020 is sales of at least 2 billion euros .FY earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to 17.9 million euros, or 5.2 million euros above prior year (2015: 12.7 million euros).

Zooplus 9-month pretax profit up at 11.1 mln euros

Zooplus AG : 9-month pretax profit 11.1 million euros ($11.87 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago .2016 forecast confirmed: company expects sales of at least 900 million euros and EBT in range of 14 million euros to 18 million euros.

Zooplus H1 EBT rises to EUR 5.1 mln

Zooplus AG : H1 sales rise 29 percent to 428.4 million euros ($484.22 million) (H1 2015: 333.0 million euros) . H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) increase to 5.1 million euros (H1 2015: 3.6 million euros) . H1 positive free cash flow reaches 8.7 million euros (H1 2015: 5.8 million euros) .Company raises 2016 sales forecast to at least 900 million euros and continues to expect EBT in the range of 14 million euros to 18 million euros.