Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

Delays of Zodiac's Seats UK branch now amount in days, CFO says

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace Sa :"We are working with less tensions in relationships with OEMS (aircraft manufacturers)," Zodiac CFO Didier Fontaine said in a conference call. .Delays in deliveries of Zodiac's Seats UK branch now amount in days, not months, CFO said. .

Zodiac Aerospace FY sales down at 5.1 billion euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ZODIAC AEROSPACE ::CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017.FY SALES EUR 5.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.21 BILLION YEAR AGO.SAYS NET DEBT / EBITDA RATIO AT YEAR END SHOULD BE WELL BELOW 3X.MAINTAINS ITS OPERATING PROFITABILITY GUIDANCE FOR 2016/2017.

Aerospace group Safran invests in French start-up Cailabs

July 10 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Announces equity investment in Cailabs, through Safran Corporate Ventures, its corporate venture subsidiary dedicated to investments in innovative technology companies.* Safran led a new round of financing of 5 million euros, subscribed by Safran Corporate Ventures and existing shareholders .* Cailabs is a spinoff from the Kastler Brossel Laboratory (a joint research unit between the Ecole Normale Supérieure, Pierre et Marie Curie University and French national scientific research agency CNRS), specialized in quantum physics and optics. .* Cailabs has developed a patented disruptive technology, called Multi Plane Light Conversion, based on the manipulation of light.* "Cailabs forecasts very strong growth from now to 2020 because of its very innovative solutions to critical industrial problems, validated by several proofs of concept in different sectors," said Eric Dalbiès, Safran Executive Vice President for Strategy and M&A, and Chairman of Safran Corporate Ventures.

Safran buys helicopter flight data firm ISEI

June 22 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Safran Electronics & Defense has purchased the French company ISEI, specialized in flight data acquisition systems and associated services for helicopters and light airplanes.* Agreement for the sale was today at the Paris Air Show by Jean-Claude Marcellet, President of ISEI, and Martin Sion, Chief Executive Officer of Safran Electronics & Defense.* ISEI’s systems will be added to the Cassiopée product range from Safran Electronics & Defense, designed to enhance operational efficiency for airlines and other operators.* Financial terms not disclosed.

French group Safran buys stake in Kalray

June 22 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran.* Safran Corporate Ventures is participating in a €23.6 million round of fresh funding alongside investors that have backed Kalray for many years, including CEA Investissement and ACE Management, in addition to a new Asian investor, the Pengpai investment fund.

Safran signs new production contract for Strix sights on Tiger helicopter

June 21 (Reuters) - Safran ::* Safran Electronics & Defense has signed a contract with the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to supply 18 more Strix optronic sights for the Tiger helicopter program in France..* Latest tranche is part of France's revised 2014–19 defense spending plan, which calls for a homogenous fleet of 67 Tiger HAD (multi-role attack) helicopters.* Strix is a major part of the Tiger HAD’s weapon system and plays a crucial role in all missions, from reconnaissance to escort, protection, fire support and attack.

Zodiac and Sichuan Haite announce strategic partnership for repairs in China

June 19 (Reuters) - Zodiac ::* Zodiac Aerospace Services and Sichuan Haite High Tech announce a strategic partnership for repairs in China.* The two companies have signed a long-term agreement to combine their expertise and strengths to provide Chinese operators with a local repair service for toilets, evacuation slides, technical seats and Electrical Inserts.* Zodiac Aerospace Services will provide Sichuan Haite High Tech with intensive support, training and a reliable and continuous supply of spare parts to operate under the highest quality standards.

Zodiac aerospace sales of 3,789.3 million euros for the first 9 months of 2016/2017

June 14 (Reuters) - ZODIAC AEROSPACE ::REPORTED SALES OF EUR 3,789.3 M FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017; -1.4% ON A REPORTED BASIS.CONFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FY 2016/2017 AND ITS LONG TERM OUTLOOK..Q3 SALES EUR 1.34 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.35 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Zodiac Aerospace announces signature of undertakings by family shareholders

June 9 (Reuters) - ZODIAC AEROSPACE ::REG-ZODIAC AEROSPACE : SIGNATURE OF UNDERTAKINGS BY FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS.CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE FOUNDING FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS HAVE SIGNED TODAY UNDERTAKINGS TO LOCK AND TENDER THEIR SHARES TO SAFRAN'S TENDER OFFER.THIS BRINGS TO APPROXIMATELY 27% OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE'S CAPITAL TOTAL OF UNDERTAKING FROM REFERENCE SHAREHOLDERS TO SAFRAN PUBLIC OFFER.CERTAIN FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE HOLDING LESS THAN 5% OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE'S CAPITAL HAVE ALSO SIGNED COMMITMENTS FOR RESIDUAL PARTICIPATION.CERTAIN FAMILY SHAREHOLDERS OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE HOLDING LESS THAN 5% OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE'S CAPITAL WILL BE ABLE TO REMAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF CO AT LATEST UNTIL JANUARY 2022.

Zodiac Aerospace ‍supervisory board terminated position of Olivier Zarrouati as chairman of Executive Board​

June 6 (Reuters) - ZODIAC AEROSPACE :‍SUPERVISORY BOARD TERMINATED POSITION OF OLIVIER ZARROUATI AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD​.‍SUPERVISORY BOARD DECIDED TO APPOINT YANN DELABRIÈRE AS MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF ZODIAC AEROSPACE, EFFECTIVE JUNE 16, 2017​.