Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)

Zorlu Enerji unit Zorlu Osmangazi to issue bonds up to 500.0 million lira‍​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::UNIT ZORLU OSMANGAZI ENERJI TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 500.0 MILLION LIRA‍​.BONDS TO BE ISSUED FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITH UP TO 5 YEARS MATURITY.

Zorlu Enerji to start electricity sale at Kızıldere III Geothermal Power Plant as of Aug 19

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM AS ::THE FIRST UNIT OF KIZILDERE III GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT WITH 99,5 MW INSTALLED CAPACITY HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY ACCEPTED BY THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND THE UNIT WILL START COMMERCIAL ELECTRICITY SALES AS OF AUG 19. TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY OF THE POWER PLANT IS 165 MW.

Zorlu Enerji Q1 net loss widens to 72.0 million lira

June 12 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM AS ::SAID ON FRIDAY GENERATED 661.1 MILLION LIRA REVENUE IN Q1 VERSUS 244.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 72.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 13.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Zorlu Enerji decides to set up two energy companies in Pakistan

May 25 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::TO SET UP TWO COMPANIES IN PAKISTAN NAMED ZORLU RENEWABLE PAKISTAN LIMITED AND ZORLU SUN POWER.

Zorlu Enerji sees 2017 EBITDA between 500-600 mln lira

May 17 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::SEES 2017 NET SALES BETWEEN 2.7 BILLION LIRA - 2.8 BILLION LIRA.SEES 2017 EBITDA BETWEEN 500-600 MILLION LIRA.

Zorlu Enerji proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016

April 17 (Reuters) - Zorlu Enerji ::Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.

Zorlu Enerji to increase share capital of wholly owned unit ZDUAS to 560.0 mln lira

Zorlu Enerji : To increase share capital of wholly owned unit Zorlu Dogal Elektrik Üretimi (ZDUAS) to 560.0 million lira ($151.93 million) from 260.0 million lira .To participate share capital increase of unit ZDUAS with 300.0 million lira and offset this amount by receivable from the unit.

Zorlu Enerji signs project financing credit at $190 mln

Zorlu Enerji : Says wholly owned unit Zorlu Dogal Elektrik signs project financing credit at $190 million with EBRD, Akbank, Is Bankasi and TSKB .Credit to be used to finance second unit of Kızıldere III geothermal power plant.

Zorlu Enerji FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 4.0 million lira

Zorlu Enerji : FY 2016 net loss of 4.0 million lira ($1.09 million) versus loss of 263.4 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 1.19 billion lira versus 709.4 million lira year ago.

Zorlu Enerji to establish a company in Israel

Zorlu Enerji :To participate establishment of a unit in Israel named Zorlu Enerji Israil with 10,000 ILS ($2,701.02) capital as sole founder.