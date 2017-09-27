Edition:
United States

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)

ZOREN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.57TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1.57TL
Open
1.58TL
Day's High
1.59TL
Day's Low
1.57TL
Volume
42,656,819
Avg. Vol
54,844,384
52-wk High
1.81TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Zorlu Enerji unit Zorlu Osmangazi to issue bonds up to 500.0 million lira‍​
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 10:12am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::UNIT ZORLU OSMANGAZI ENERJI TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 500.0 MILLION LIRA‍​.BONDS TO BE ISSUED FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITH UP TO 5 YEARS MATURITY.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji to start electricity sale at Kızıldere III Geothermal Power Plant as of Aug 19
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 08:51am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM AS ::THE FIRST UNIT OF KIZILDERE III GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT WITH 99,5 MW INSTALLED CAPACITY HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY ACCEPTED BY THE MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND THE UNIT WILL START COMMERCIAL ELECTRICITY SALES AS OF AUG 19. TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY OF THE POWER PLANT IS 165 MW.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji Q1 net loss widens to 72.0 million lira
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 01:46am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ELEKTRIK URETIM AS ::SAID ON FRIDAY GENERATED 661.1 MILLION LIRA REVENUE IN Q1 VERSUS 244.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 72.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 13.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji decides to set up two energy companies in Pakistan
Thursday, 25 May 2017 10:43am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::TO SET UP TWO COMPANIES IN PAKISTAN NAMED ZORLU RENEWABLE PAKISTAN LIMITED AND ZORLU SUN POWER.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji sees 2017 EBITDA between 500-600 mln lira
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 03:17am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - ZORLU ENERJI ::SEES 2017 NET SALES BETWEEN 2.7 BILLION LIRA - 2.8 BILLION LIRA.SEES 2017 EBITDA BETWEEN 500-600 MILLION LIRA.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 03:42am EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Zorlu Enerji ::Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji to increase share capital of wholly owned unit ZDUAS to 560.0 mln lira
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 02:49am EDT 

Zorlu Enerji : To increase share capital of wholly owned unit Zorlu Dogal Elektrik Üretimi (ZDUAS) to 560.0 million lira ($151.93 million) from 260.0 million lira .To participate share capital increase of unit ZDUAS with 300.0 million lira and offset this amount by receivable from the unit.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji signs project financing credit at $190 mln
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 02:02am EDT 

Zorlu Enerji : Says wholly owned unit Zorlu Dogal Elektrik signs project financing credit at $190 million with EBRD, Akbank, Is Bankasi and TSKB .Credit to be used to finance second unit of Kızıldere III geothermal power plant.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji FY 2016 net loss shrinks to 4.0 million lira
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 10:42am EST 

Zorlu Enerji : FY 2016 net loss of 4.0 million lira ($1.09 million) versus loss of 263.4 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 1.19 billion lira versus 709.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji to establish a company in Israel
Friday, 17 Feb 2017 08:44am EST 

Zorlu Enerji :To participate establishment of a unit in Israel named Zorlu Enerji Israil with 10,000 ILS ($2,701.02) capital as sole founder.  Full Article

Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS News

» More ZOREN.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials