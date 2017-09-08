ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Zpg Plc :Has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited.Acquisition is now scheduled to complete on 1 October 2017, with ZPG incorporating Money results into its accounts from same date.

ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum​

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ZPG Plc :‍HAS ACQUIRED RAVENSWORTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM​.

UK's CMA considering ZPG, Websky deal led to merger situation

May 5 (Reuters) - UK Competition and Markets Authority::Considering if completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited led to relevant merger situation.

UK's CMA investigating completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Ltd

UK's CMA: CMA is investigating the completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited Further company coverage: [ZPG.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Zoopla Property to place 5 pct shares to partly fund Hometrack deal

Zoopla Property Group Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of issued share capital to part-fund acquisition of Hometrack .Placing will be used to fund part of 120 mln stg consideration (on a cash-free, debt-free basis) payable in connection with acquisition of hometrack.co.uk ltd.

Zoopla Property to buy Hometrack for 120 mln stg

Zoopla Property Group Plc : Zoopla Property Group to acquire Hometrack for 120 mln stg . Agreed to acquire hometrack.co.uk limited for 120 mln stg on a cash-free, debt-free basis . Company expects acquisition to be earnings and margin enhancing on an adjusted basis in first full year .Deal to be financed by a combination of existing cash, a new 75 mln stg term loan and an equity placing of up to 5 pct of Zpg's ordinary issued share capital.

Countrywide sells all of its stake in Zoopla Property for 29.2 mln stg

Countrywide Plc : Announces that it has sold in aggregate 9.2 mln ordinary shares in Zoopla Property Group Plc . Sale at an average price of 3.17 stg between period from 9 August 2016 to 21 September 2016 . Following disposal, Countrywide no longer has a holding in Zoopla's ordinary share capital. . Gross proceeds of share sales amount to 29.2 million stg. .Proceeds of disposal will be used to reduce corporate indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes..