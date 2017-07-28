Edition:
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.05 (+2.09%)
Prev Close
Rs481.50
Open
Rs484.00
Day's High
Rs494.70
Day's Low
Rs482.10
Volume
51,265
Avg. Vol
78,061
52-wk High
Rs532.90
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Zuari Agro Chemicals posts June-qtr profit
Friday, 28 Jul 2017 04:09am EDT 

July 28 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::June quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 400.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 7.42 billion rupees versus 10.13 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 07:15am EST 

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 223 million rupees versus profit 98 million rupees year ago .Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net sales 9.50 billion rupees versus 11.15 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers disapproves deal with Zuari Agro
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 01:13am EDT 

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Suresh Krishnan as MD .Disapproved deal with Zuari Agro Chemicals.  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals posts March-qtr loss
Friday, 13 May 2016 05:59am EDT 

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : March-quarter net loss 226.4 million rupees versus profit of 111.6 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 12.68 billion rupees versus 15.34 billion rupees last year . Zuari agro chemicals -co planning to setup phosphaticfertiliser plant in UAE .  Full Article

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd says Zuari Rotem Speciality Fertilizers Limited (ZRSFL) becoming subsidiary of the company
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 03:09am EST 

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd:Says that ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED (ZRSFL) which was a Joint Venture of the company has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f. from Dec. 11, 2015.  Full Article

