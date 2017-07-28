Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Zuari Agro Chemicals posts June-qtr profit

July 28 (Reuters) - Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd ::June quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 400.5 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 7.42 billion rupees versus 10.13 billion rupees year ago.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Dec qtr profit rises

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net profit 223 million rupees versus profit 98 million rupees year ago .Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd - dec quarter net sales 9.50 billion rupees versus 11.15 billion rupees year ago.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers disapproves deal with Zuari Agro

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Suresh Krishnan as MD .Disapproved deal with Zuari Agro Chemicals.

Zuari Agro Chemicals posts March-qtr loss

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd : March-quarter net loss 226.4 million rupees versus profit of 111.6 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 12.68 billion rupees versus 15.34 billion rupees last year . Zuari agro chemicals -co planning to setup phosphaticfertiliser plant in UAE .

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd says Zuari Rotem Speciality Fertilizers Limited (ZRSFL) becoming subsidiary of the company

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd:Says that ZUARI ROTEM SPECIALITY FERTILIZERS LIMITED (ZRSFL) which was a Joint Venture of the company has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f. from Dec. 11, 2015.