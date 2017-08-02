Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc :Reports Q2 ‍earnings per share (basic) $0.30​ .Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017.Quarterly ‍same store sales growth was 7.5%​.Quarterly revenues increased 10.7% to $133.0 million from $120.2 million in Q2 2016.Quarterly ‍adjusted earnings per share increased 18.5% to $0.32​.

May 9 (Reuters) - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc :Sleep Country Canada reports strong first quarter results.Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.29.Q1 earnings per share C$0.27.Q1 revenue rose 15.8 percent to C$124.3 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Quarterly dividend increased by 10% to $0.165 per share.Q1 same store sales rose 11.9 percent.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS . QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 13.7% TO $135.4 MILLION FROM $119.1 MILLION IN Q4 2015 . QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH WAS 9.6% . Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.31 . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.30 . SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - INTEND TO ADD EIGHT TO 12 NEW STORES IN BOTH EXISTING AND NEW MARKETS IN THIS FISCAL YEAR . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29, REVENUE VIEW C$133.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S .SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC - PLAN ON IDENTIFYING 20 TO 30 STORES TO UPDATE TO "NEW ENHANCED DESIGN, SUPPORTING OUR ACCESSORY CATEGORY".

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Q2 Revenue Rose 17.3 Percent To C$120.2 Million . Qtrly Same Store Sales Growth Was 12.2% . Q2 Earnings Per Share View C$0.23, Revenue View C$115.4 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Sleep Country Canada Reports Second Quarter 2016 Performance Including 33.8% Operating Ebitda Increase On 12.2% Growth In Same Store Sales .Q2 Earnings Per Share C$0.26.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc : Qtrly revenues increased 17.1% to $107.3 million from $91.6 million . Q1 earnings per share $0.19 .Sleep country canada reports record first quarter 2016 performance including 34.4% operating ebitda increase on 11.7% growth in same store sales.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc:Declares a dividend on the Company's common shares in the amount of $0.13 per share.Payable on Feb. 26 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 16.