CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK)
0001.HK on Hong Kong Stock
101.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
101.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$101.50
HK$101.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,755,747
4,755,747
52-wk High
HK$108.90
HK$108.90
52-wk Low
HK$87.00
HK$87.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ka-shing Li
|87
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Tzar Kuoi Li
|52
|2015
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Group Co-Managing Director
|
Frank Sixt
|65
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kin Ning Fok
|65
|2015
|Group Co-Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Tak Chuen Ip
|64
|2015
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
- Fitch Assigns Final 'A-' to CK Hutchison Holdings' Notes
- China's Ant brings in CK Hutchison as Hong Kong payments partner
- China's Ant brings in CK Hutchison as Hong Kong payments partner
- BRIEF-CK Hutchison forms JV with Ant Financial to provide digital financial inclusive services
- Fitch Rates CK Hutchison Holdings' Proposed Notes 'A-(EXP)'