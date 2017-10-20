Edition:
United States

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK)

0001.HK on Hong Kong Stock

101.50HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$101.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,755,747
52-wk High
HK$108.90
52-wk Low
HK$87.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ka-shing Li

87 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Tzar Kuoi Li

52 2015 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Group Co-Managing Director

Frank Sixt

65 2015 Group Finance Director, Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Kin Ning Fok

65 2015 Group Co-Managing Director, Executive Director

Tak Chuen Ip

64 2015 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
» More People

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd News

» More 0001.HK News