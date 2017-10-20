Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (0003.HK)
0003.HK on Hong Kong Stock
14.90HKD
20 Oct 2017
14.90HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$14.90
HK$14.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
9,514,863
9,514,863
52-wk High
HK$15.27
HK$15.27
52-wk Low
HK$12.27
HK$12.27
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shau-Kee Lee
|88
|1983
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hon Ming Ho
|59
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kam Shing Siu
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer - New Energy Business
|
Wing Kin Chan
|66
|1997
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Wai Yee Wong
|65
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer - Utilities Business, Executive Director