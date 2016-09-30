Wharf Holdings Ltd (0004.HK)
0004.HK on Hong Kong Stock
71.45HKD
9:50pm EDT
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.80 (-1.11%)
Prev Close
HK$72.25
Open
HK$72.00
Day's High
HK$72.10
Day's Low
HK$71.30
Volume
100,224
Avg. Vol
3,876,681
52-wk High
HK$80.15
52-wk Low
HK$49.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tin Hoi Ng
|64
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Yiu Cheung Tsui
|71
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
On Kiu Chow
|66
|2015
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Yuk Fong Lee
|60
|2015
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Kwok Pong Chan
|56
|2015
|Executive Director
